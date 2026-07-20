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Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 20: Urbanroof, the Pune-based building restoration company that has restored over 4,000 properties since 2016, has rebranded as Foxscan, launching what it calls India's first AI-powered Structural Intelligence Practice. The company, operated by Urbanroof Etrade Private Limited, will now focus exclusively on diagnosing structural and building-health issues, and will no longer sell or perform repairs.

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The shift comes after nearly a decade in the restoration business, during which Urbanroof diagnosed more than 40,000 homes & properties alongside its repair work. According to the company, that experience surfaced a recurring pattern: buildings with visually identical symptoms - dampness, cracking, or peeling paint - were often failing for entirely different underlying reasons, and treating the symptom without identifying the true cause frequently led to repairs that did not hold.

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"Two buildings can show the exact same crack and be failing for completely different reasons," the company said in a statement. "The industry's real problem was never a shortage of good repair work. There was a shortage of accurate diagnosis before any repair decision was made."

As Foxscan, the company has restructured its business model around a single principle: diagnostic fees are flat and do not vary based on what is found, removing any financial incentive tied to a specific outcome. The company says this distinguishes its reports from a typical contractor assessment, where the party diagnosing a problem often also profits from fixing it.

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Foxscan's diagnostic process combines multi-sensor field technology - including infrared thermal imaging, aerial drone inspections, ground-penetrating radar, acoustic and ultrasonic testing, and drone-based thermal imaging for larger facades and roofs - with an AI engine trained on more than 40,000 structural inspection cases across India. Every AI-generated finding is reviewed by a certified structural engineer before it is delivered to a client, with complex or ambiguous cases routed directly to senior engineers. The underlying AI model is built on a dataset of over 40,000 inspected properties and continuously improves through Reinforcement Learning from Human Feedback (RLHF), with its core focus on AI-based damage detection technology.

A typical scan takes under two hours and requires no preparation from the property owner. Clients receive a documented report - photographed, heat-mapped, and written up - within 48 hours, designed to be usable in contractor negotiations, insurance claims, and legal proceedings. The report belongs to the property owner, who can use it with any contractor of their choosing.

Foxscan currently operates in Pune, Mumbai, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Delhi, and Hyderabad, and continues to work with contractor partners through its Foxscan Certified Advisor (FCA) program - a certification track for waterproofing contractors, painters, and architects who want to use Foxscan's diagnostic standards in their own client work. This contractor ecosystem is expected to bring down the cost of a structural inspection from Rs. 5,000 to Rs. 500, making diagnosis accessible and affordable for property owners across India.

In a related initiative, Foxscan, in partnership with an NGO, is establishing diagnostic experience centres across cities, starting with Pune and Mumbai, to upskill contractors, plumbers, painters, and architects and make them technology-enabled for more accurate structural solutions. The initiative is expected to contribute to Foxscan's Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) impact by promoting sustainable maintenance practices that reduce carbon emissions. Foxscan aims to onboard only 100 partners across cities under this programme, to keep the training rigorous and outcomes consistent.

"We're the same team, the same certified engineers, and the same decade of experience," the company said. "We simply decided that a diagnosis and a repair should never come from the same incentive."

Foxscan is headquartered in Baner, Pune, and is a DPIIT-recognised startup. The company is currently onboarding contractor partners across its city network and plans to expand its diagnostic footprint further across India in the coming year.

About Foxscan

Foxscan is India's AI-powered Structural Intelligence Practice, diagnosing the root cause of structural and building-health issues using multi-sensor diagnostic technology and an AI engine trained on a proprietary database of 40,000+ diagnostic cases, validated by qualified engineers on every case. Foxscan does not sell or perform repairs. Foxscan is operated by Urbanroof Etrade Private Limited.

"Making Homes Stronger and Live Longer"

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Urbanroof Etrade Private Limited

Pune, Maharashtra, India

Website: www.foxscan.in

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