UrbanWrk to Open Exclusive Bangalore Workspace Built for a Global Aviation Engineering Major, Marking Its Bengaluru Debut

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India ---- Business Wire India

Advertisement

UrbanWrk, India's premium managed workspaces brand, today confirmed the delivery of a 12,000 sq ft dedicated workspace in Bangalore. The client is a globally renowned aviation interiors and aerospace engineering major, supplying products to the world's leading commercial aircraft manufacturers. Located at Primeco Towers, Bannerghatta Road, the office will be operational from May 2026 and marks UrbanWrk's debut in Bengaluru.

Advertisement

The client opened its India branch in June 2024 at UrbanWrk, Nandan Pro Biz, Pune. As the team grew, it partnered with UrbanWrk to build a larger 23,000 sq ft office at the UrbanWrk flagship - MontClaire on Baner-Pashan Link Road. The Bangalore office is the next chapter - and the first beyond their Pune base.

Advertisement

"The best way to enter a new city is when a client you have already built for asks you to come with them," said Harsh Mehta, COO & Founder, UrbanWrk. "That's a client telling you that your model delivered real value, and choosing to carry that forward as they grow, which is exactly how our Bangalore story began. Our South India expansion is well underway, and the fact that it is being led in part by existing clients choosing to grow with us is, for us, the strongest possible foundation to build on."

UrbanWrk currently operates 12 premium managed workspaces across Mumbai, Pune, Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, and Kolkata, with a total footprint of over 8 lakh sq ft. With Bangalore now operational and new centres in Hyderabad and Kochi on the way, the network continues to expand rapidly across India's key business hubs.

Advertisement

The company’s clients include Capgemini, Toyota, Bosch, GE, Schneider Electric, Daimler, Air India, IndiGo, Tata Motors, GoDaddy and Ola among others.

About UrbanWrk

UrbanWrk is a premium managed workspace company headquartered in Mumbai, supporting businesses across India with fully managed offices. It delivers end-to-end workspace solutions, covering space planning, design and fit-outs, operations, facilities management, and ongoing workplace experience. UrbanWrk operates across key business hubs, working exclusively with Grade-A buildings to offer high-quality offices backed by hospitality-led service, tech-enabled infrastructure, and a strong focus on comfort, functionality, and design. The company also prioritises sustainability, delivering IGBC-aligned workspaces with biophilic design and greenery integrated into every floor. Today, UrbanWrk serves 250+ enterprise clients, from GCCs to scaling businesses, across its portfolio of managed workspaces.

Follow UrbanWrk

Website: www.urbanwrk.com

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/urbanwrk/

Instagram: www.instagram.com/urbanwrk/

To View The Image, Click On The Link Below:

UrbanWrk @ Westport, Pune

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PNN and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)