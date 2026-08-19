Urbounce Puts Emotion on the Fitness Map with Emoscape

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Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 19: Premium fitness brand Urbounce has integrated Emoscape, the medical-grade Emotion AI platform developed by Nihilent Ltd., into its member fitness journey, introducing emotional state tracking as a new dimension of holistic fitness. The integration brings emotional state alongside physical fitness parameters, marking a significant step towards holistic fitness that recognises the relationship between emotional state and physical performance.

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For decades, the fitness industry has measured progress through visible metrics such as calories burned, weights lifted, workout duration, step count and heart rate. While these indicators provide valuable insights into physical activity, they capture only one part of the fitness journey. The body's internal emotional environment plays an equally important role in influencing performance, recovery, resilience, motivation and consistency. Through the integration of Emoscape's advanced Emotion AI platform, Urbounce members will now be able to understand and track their daily emotional states, gaining deeper insights into how emotions impact their overall fitness progress. Following the assessment, the findings will be interpreted by a psychologist, with the psychologist and fitness counsellor recommending appropriate interventions aligned with the member's emotional state and fitness goals.

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Emotional states have a significant influence on fitness outcomes. Emotional imbalance and chronic stress affect cortisol levels, sleep and recovery, while lower energy and consistency disrupt fitness routines and limit progress. These emotional factors influence key outcomes such as fat loss, muscle building, performance, recovery and injury risk. By making emotional state measurable, Emoscape helps members better understand how their emotions influence their fitness journey.

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Dipak Sanghavi, Co-Founder, Urbounce Gym - When we started Urbounce, our ambition was never to just create another gym. We wanted to build a community that inspires people to take ownership of their health and sustain that commitment over time. Today, as we bring Emotion AI into the fitness journey, we are taking that philosophy to a deeper level. Physical fitness is only one dimension of human wellbeing; our emotions, mindset, and psychological resilience influence how consistently and meaningfully we pursue a healthier life. Technology can give us a new level of awareness, but the real value lies in what people do with that awareness. By combining technology with human expertise, professional psychological support, and a strong community environment, Urbounce is moving towards a more complete understanding of fitness . For us, the future of fitness is not simply about building stronger bodies, it is about enabling healthier, happier and more resilient human beings."

Anand Pandya, Co-Founder, Urbounce Gym, said, "At Urbounce, we have always believed that true fitness extends far beyond the physical. Our emotional support vertical, supported by experienced professional counsellors, reflects our commitment to addressing the person as a whole. The integration of Emotion AI takes this philosophy further by creating greater awareness around an often-unseen aspect of fitness: an individual's emotional state. Emoscape creates a bridge between awareness, professional guidance and action. By helping people better understand the relationship between emotional wellbeing and physical health, we aim to encourage a more conscious, preventive and sustainable approach to holistic fitness, where physical fitness, emotional state and emotional resilience are considered together as interconnected dimensions of human performance."

As part of the collaboration, Emoscape's Emotion AI-powered emotional state tracking will be introduced across multiple Urbounce fitness centres in Pune, including Baner-Pashan, Hinjawadi, Punawale, Pimple Saudagar, FC Road, Kharadi and Kothrud. The rollout will enable members to better understand the relationship between their emotional state and physical fitness, bringing a holistic dimension to their overall health and fitness journey.

Mr. Sandeep Pendurkar, Business Director of Emoscape at Nihilent, said, "The future of fitness is about understanding the complete human experience, physical and emotional. Emoscape introduces a powerful new dimension to holistic fitness by helping individuals recognise how their emotions influence motivation, recovery, resilience and performance. Through our collaboration with Urbounce, we are bringing objective emotional assessment into the fitness journey, with professional interpretation and appropriate interventions creating a pathway from emotional insight to action. This collaboration demonstrates how objective emotion detection brings an important new dimension to holistic fitness and contributes to the evolution of the fitness industry."

The integration further strengthens Emoscape's growing presence across healthcare, education, sports, and human performance, reinforcing its vision of making emotions measurable and actionable in every part of our lives. By bringing Emotion AI into mainstream fitness, the collaboration places human emotions at the centre of better decision making, holistic fitness and enhanced performance.

About Urbounce

Urbounce is a premium fitness brand committed to making fitness fun, accessible and sustainable. With state-of-the-art facilities, expert trainers, innovative group fitness programs and personalised fitness solutions, Urbounce offers a holistic fitness experience for individuals of all fitness levels. Built around a strong community ethos, the brand aims to inspire healthier lifestyles while delivering exceptional quality, cutting edge fitness experiences and a supportive environment that empowers members to achieve their holistic fitness goals.

About Nihilent

Nihilent is a global consulting, products and solutions company specializing in business transformation, digital innovation, data analytics and technology solutions. Founded in 2000, it operates in multiple countries, helping businesses enhance efficiency and customer experience. Emoscape is a medical-grade emotion AI platform of Nihilent, reflecting the company's focus on creating category-defining solutions that bridge technology, human behaviour and ancient wisdom.

https://emoscape.ai/, https://www.nihilent.com/

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