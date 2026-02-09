DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / UrjaCart Sets Vision to Accelerate Solar Adoption in India Through Accessibility, Affordability and Trust

UrjaCart Sets Vision to Accelerate Solar Adoption in India Through Accessibility, Affordability and Trust

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 01:30 PM Feb 09, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

HT Syndication

Advertisement

New Delhi [India], February 9: UrjaCart is a clean-tech company building a full-stack, vertically integrated digital ecosystem to efficiently deploy energy infrastructure and services. Headquartered in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, the company is driven by a strong vision to accelerate solar adoption across India by making clean energy more accessible, affordable, and reliable for households and businesses alike. Operating for over 3 years, the company has steadily built a customer-centric approach aligned with India's renewable energy and sustainability goals.

Advertisement

At a time when India is witnessing a rapid shift towards clean energy, UrjaCart aims to simplify the solar journey for the general public by reducing complexity, improving transparency, and enabling informed decision-making. The company's vision is anchored in creating a Unified Energy Interface experience--where discovery, financing, government subsidies, installation, and post-installation support come together seamlessly.

Advertisement

Founded by Aditya Narain Misra and Kuldeep Singh Chauhan, UrjaCart was established with the belief that solar adoption should not be limited by a lack of information, fragmented vendors, or financial barriers. "Our focus has always been on removing friction from the solar adoption process and making clean energy a practical choice for everyday India," said the founders.

A key pillar of UrjaCart's offering is its role as an authorised Waaree distribution partner, enabling access to high-quality, certified solar panels and components that meet stringent performance and durability standards. Waaree's trusted manufacturing credentials, combined with UrjaCart's on-ground execution and customer support, help ensure long-term value and reliability for consumers across residential, commercial, and institutional segments.

Advertisement

Affordability remains central to UrjaCart's mission. The company actively supports customers in navigating government subsidy schemes and financial assistance programs, helping reduce upfront costs and accelerate adoption. By guiding consumers through eligibility, documentation, and application processes, UrjaCart ensures that the benefits of national and state-level renewable energy policies reach the intended beneficiaries.

Beyond installation, UrjaCart places strong emphasis on lifecycle support and performance assurance. Customers are offered 100% guarantees on certified components, along with value-added services such as free solar cleaning kits, Solar Insurance & Annual Maintenance Contracts, aimed at improving efficiency and extending system life. These initiatives are designed to address common post-installation concerns and reinforce long-term trust in solar investments.

UrjaCart's approach is also rooted in awareness and education. By engaging with communities, housing societies, and small businesses, the company works to build understanding around energy savings, environmental impact, and return on investment--key factors influencing solar adoption decisions.

With operations anchored in Uttar Pradesh and a growing footprint across regions, UrjaCart sees itself as an enabler within India's broader clean energy ecosystem. The company's roadmap includes scaling responsibly, strengthening partnerships, and continuing to align with national renewable energy targets.

As India moves towards a more sustainable energy future, UrjaCart remains committed to playing a meaningful role in bridging the gap between policy intent and on-ground solar adoption--ensuring that clean energy is not just aspirational, but achievable for all.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by HT Syndication. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts