PNN

Advertisement

New Delhi [India], August 19: When people hear the word "urology", kidney stones, urinary infections or prostate problems may be the first things that come to mind. But urology is far more comprehensive. It is a medical specialty concerned with the kidneys, urinary system and several aspects of men's reproductive health.

Advertisement

More importantly, some urological conditions can progress quietly, with symptoms appearing only when the disease has become more advanced. This makes awareness and timely medical evaluation important.

Advertisement

What Comes Under Urology?

Kidneys

Advertisement

The kidneys are central to the urinary system, and conditions affecting them can range from kidney stones and cysts to urinary obstruction, recurrent infections and kidney tumours.

Some patients may require minimally invasive procedures, while others with complex conditions may need reconstructive surgery or kidney transplantation. The appropriate treatment depends on the underlying condition, its severity and the patient's overall health.

Urinary Tract

Urology also covers the ureters, urinary bladder and urethra.

Blood in the urine, recurrent urinary infections, urinary leakage, difficulty emptying the bladder, urinary retention, bladder stones and narrowing of the urinary passage should not simply be ignored or assumed to be a normal part of ageing.

A change in urinary habits can sometimes be an important reason to seek medical advice. Timely evaluation can help identify the underlying cause and determine whether treatment is required.

Prostate and Men's Health

Prostate-related conditions are another major area of urology. An enlarged prostate can cause symptoms such as frequent urination, difficulty starting or maintaining urine flow, a weak urinary stream or repeated nighttime trips to the bathroom.

But are these symptoms always just a part of getting older?

Not necessarily. While urinary symptoms can have several causes, persistent or worsening changes deserve appropriate medical evaluation. Urologists also diagnose and manage prostate cancer and a range of male urinary and reproductive health conditions.

Urological Cancers

Urology also plays an important role in the diagnosis and treatment of cancers involving the urinary and male reproductive systems.

Kidney, bladder, prostate and testicular cancers are among the conditions that may require specialist assessment. Symptoms such as blood in the urine, persistent urinary changes, a lump or swelling in the testicle, or other unexplained changes should be discussed with a medical professional rather than ignored.

The earlier a concerning symptom is evaluated, the sooner the appropriate next steps can be considered.

Modern Urology Goes Beyond Conventional Surgery

Advances in urology have significantly expanded the range of treatment options available to patients.

Modern urological practice may include laparoscopic and robotic surgery, minimally invasive stone procedures, reconstructive surgery, uro-oncological procedures and kidney transplantation. These approaches can, where clinically appropriate, help surgeons perform complex procedures through less invasive techniques.

However, technology is only one part of treatment. The right procedure depends on the patient, the condition and the individual clinical circumstances.

Good Healthcare Should Be Accessible to Everyone

One of the most important principles of healthcare is that a person's health should never be valued according to their social status, profession, income or background.

A kidney stone does not care about a person's bank balance. A urinary infection does not distinguish between professions. Cancer does not ask about social status before developing.

So why should anyone postpone medical attention until a condition becomes difficult to manage?

Healthcare should focus on timely evaluation, appropriate treatment and prevention wherever possible. Investing in health is not simply an expense; it is an investment in quality of life.

Adequate hydration, healthy lifestyle habits, regular medical advice and screening appropriate to a person's age and risk factors can all contribute to better health. Most importantly, persistent or concerning symptoms should not be ignored.

Listen to What Your Body Is Telling You

When was the last time you paid attention to your urinary health?

Has your urinary pattern changed? Are you waking repeatedly at night to urinate? Have you noticed blood in your urine? Are urinary infections recurring? Are you experiencing persistent pain or difficulty passing urine?

These symptoms can have many possible causes, and not every symptom indicates a serious disease. But they are reasons to seek appropriate medical advice rather than simply accepting them as part of ageing or everyday life.

Our bodies often provide warning signs before a problem becomes severe. Paying attention to those signs can be an important part of maintaining long-term health.

Urology is therefore not simply about treating problems related to urine. It is about protecting kidney and urinary function, addressing men's health concerns, detecting serious conditions, preserving quality of life and helping patients receive appropriate care at the right time.

Urology is not just about urine. It is about understanding, protecting and improving some of the body's most important functions.

Dr Abhinav Jain

Urologist | Uro-Oncologist | Kidney Transplant Surgeon | Minimally Invasive Laparoscopic & Robotic Surgeon

Manipal Hospital, Dwarka, Delhi

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)