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Home / Business / US Ambassador Sergio Gor, Blackstone COO discuss opportunities to expand India-US commercial ties

US Ambassador Sergio Gor, Blackstone COO discuss opportunities to expand India-US commercial ties

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ANI
Updated At : 08:51 PM Oct 13, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], October 13 (ANI): US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor held a discussion with Blackstone President and Chief Operating Officer Jonathan Gray on opportunities to expand commercial ties between India and the United States, highlighting the role of private investment in driving innovation and opening new markets.

In a post on X, Gor said the discussion focused on strengthening economic engagement between the two countries and delivering outcomes beneficial to both sides.

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“Private investment drives innovation and opens new markets. Great discussion with @blackstone President and COO Jonathan Gray on opportunities to expand U.S.-India commercial ties and deliver results for both our countries,” Gor said.

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The meeting comes amid wider discussions on investment, business opportunities and economic cooperation between India and the United States. However, Gor did not disclose specific investment proposals, sectors discussed or any decisions taken during the interaction.

Private investment has been a key theme in discussions on expanding commercial engagement, with businesses looking for opportunities to enter new markets and strengthen cross-border operations. Gor's statement underscored the importance of investment-led growth in supporting innovation and creating opportunities for companies in both countries.

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The discussion with Gray also brings together the US diplomatic mission in India and one of the world's largest investment management firms, though no details were provided on any specific Blackstone investment plans arising from the meeting.

The US Ambassador's post did not specify whether the discussions covered particular industries, policy measures or timelines for future initiatives.

Gor's remarks pointed to the broader objective of deepening commercial engagement between the two countries, with private capital seen as an important channel for expanding business activity and market access.

Further details on any concrete initiatives or investment commitments were not immediately available. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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