US banking crisis pushes gold price to record high of Rs 60K

New Delhi, March 20
Gold prices touched a record high in the country following the US banking crises as well as the gradual intensification of the Ukraine conflict. Gold price on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) on Monday crossed the Rs 60,000-mark per 10 gram for the first time ever.
"Gold prices hitting a fresh high is a sign of slower economic growth and lower interest rates with ample liquidity to help the system steer off the current situation," said Colin Shah, MD, Kama Jewelry.
“We expect gold to gain further and touch new highs in the next few months. Domestically, it is expected to trade in the range of Rs 61,000-62,000 per 10gm," Shah said.
Gold prices have risen almost eight per cent in the past month. Another reason besides the banking crisis and the Ukraine conflict is that central banks are not expected to hike interest rates. This is moving additional money into gold. Besides the common man and investors, central banks too have been adding to their gold reserves.
Agreeing with Shah, Emkay Global Financial Services also said the recession fear in the West and the geo-political tensions will push up gold prices. "Gold has been trading in a range of $1,800-1,880 in the last one month. The cues from the US Fed on likely slowdown in rate tightening has helped gold prices rally from levels of $1,680-1,730 to $1,850-1,880 currently," it said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Amritpal Singh's uncle flown to Dibrugarh jail in Assam as search for 'Waris Punjab De' chief enters day 4
A cavalcade of seven security vehicles took Harjit Singh fro...
Mobile internet services to remain suspended in 4 Punjab districts, parts of Mohali, Amritsar districts till Thursday noon
Mobile internet services in the remaining areas of the state...
Pro-Khalistan protesters tried to set on fire India's consulate in San Francisco
2 bearded men wearing a cap poured flammable material at the...
San Francisco Police urged to take immediate action against those responsible for Indian consulate vandalism
Indian-Americans express outrage at the incidents of vandali...
Can't confirm: US on providing real-time intelligence to India to tackle China last year
Pentagon provided real-time intelligence to Indian Army on I...