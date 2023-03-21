US banking crisis pushes gold price to record high of Rs 60K

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 20

Gold prices touched a record high in the country following the US banking crises as well as the gradual intensification of the Ukraine conflict. Gold price on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) on Monday crossed the Rs 60,000-mark per 10 gram for the first time ever.

"Gold prices hitting a fresh high is a sign of slower economic growth and lower interest rates with ample liquidity to help the system steer off the current situation," said Colin Shah, MD, Kama Jewelry.

“We expect gold to gain further and touch new highs in the next few months. Domestically, it is expected to trade in the range of Rs 61,000-62,000 per 10gm," Shah said.

Gold prices have risen almost eight per cent in the past month. Another reason besides the banking crisis and the Ukraine conflict is that central banks are not expected to hike interest rates. This is moving additional money into gold. Besides the common man and investors, central banks too have been adding to their gold reserves.

Agreeing with Shah, Emkay Global Financial Services also said the recession fear in the West and the geo-political tensions will push up gold prices. "Gold has been trading in a range of $1,800-1,880 in the last one month. The cues from the US Fed on likely slowdown in rate tightening has helped gold prices rally from levels of $1,680-1,730 to $1,850-1,880 currently," it said.