US Based Consulting Firm SC&H Expands Global Footprint, Opens First International Office in Gurugram, India

India-based team to enhance client service, scale capacity, and support U.S. colleagues across core practices New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India SC&H, a global consulting and financial services firm, has opened its first international office in Gurugram, India, continuing its long-term strategy to grow with purpose and expand capacity.

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The new office reflects SC&H’s people-first approach to building the firm providing 12 of their specialised services that includes tax, audit, and technology advisory services amongst others while creating new pathways for advancement across the organization. Located in Gurugram, one of India’s leading business and technology hubs, the office will serve as a fully integrated extension of SC&H’s U.S. operations, collaborating directly with colleagues and clients. While client relationships and experiences will continue to evolve and remain paramount, the India team will also enhance the firm’s ability to meet growing client demand by easing capacity constraints, enabling greater focus on advisory work, and expanding specialized expertise.

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India’s position as a global collaborative office has propelled to a very different identity today where innovations and global strategies take shape thanks to its immense technical fluency and analytical thinking talent pool. The teams are evolving rapidly from data handlers to data leaders giving their parent organizations a real, measurable edge.

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“As an employee-owned firm, every move we make to grow the business strengthens the value we share. This is not offshoring. It is a way to support our people and meet rising demand without compromising quality. Opening the India office has been one of the most forward-looking decisions for SC&H. Capability, not geography, is what defines competitive advantage today — and India has it in abundance,” said Pritpal Kalsi, CEO, SC&H. “By building a team in India, we’re giving our professionals the resources they need to stay focused on high-value work. We see India as a hub of world-class talent, and we welcome those who want to grow with us. SC&H has been a leading U.S. firm for nearly 35 years, and we’re proud to bring that legacy of opportunity to new colleagues who want to help shape what comes next.” Anish Suri and Hardeep Chadha will lead the Gurugram office. Both bring extensive experience in global delivery and finance leadership, having previously managed teams for U.S.-based firms at AIG, EY, and Xceedance. They will oversee the integration of SC&H India into the firm’s systems, processes, and culture, ensuring a consistent client and employee experience.

“We’re bringing specialized expertise in financial transformation, tax compliance, and audit methodologies to support the sophisticated work SC&H is known for. And we couldn’t think of a better destination than Gurugram, India to begin with. Gurugram has a growing pool of Certified Public Accountant (CPA) professionals. We’re hiring and honing talent from the best universities and institutes to build a robust ecosystem in India in order to enhance our client deliverables globally,” said Anish Suri, Senior Vice President-Tax and Corporate Finance, SC&H India.

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“In our previous roles managing global teams for Fortune 500 clients, we learned that success comes from integrating operations seamlessly while maintaining rigorous standards. We’ve laid the same ethos at our India office starting with Gurugram. We’re all about oneness, be it in our strategy, our execution and our approach towards completion of tasks. It’s the power of ONE in SC&H’s culture of ownership and accountability that makes this the right environment to build something substantial to benefit both colleagues and clients,” added Hardeep Chadha, Senior Vice President-Accounting, and Audit Consulting, SC&H India.

Globally SC&H has grown from three founders to more than 440 employee-owners through strategic market expansion. The India office follows recent additions in Chicago and Philadelphia and the expansion of operations in Howard County, Md. The India office is expected to grow consistently with 120-150 employees in the next 2 to 5 years.

To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: Hardeep Chadha, Senior Vice President-Accounting, and Audit Consulting, SC&H India.

Anish Suri, Senior Vice President-Tax and Corporate Finance, SC&H India.

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