US-based Innovecture and Nexio Strengthen Strategic Technology Partnership with Global Engineering Center (GEC) in Pune

Pune: U.S.-headquartered technology and engineering services firm Innovecture and U.S.-based payments technology company Nexio today announced the next phase of their strategic technology relationship through Innovecture’s Global Engineering Center (GEC) in Pune, India.

What began as a technology engagement in 2024 has evolved into a broader, integrated engineering relationship supporting Nexio’s global technology priorities. Building on Innovecture’s experience establishing and operating global engineering and capability models, Nexio is expanding its India technology presence through the Innovecture GEC to accelerate innovation, access specialized engineering talent and create greater flexibility to scale its technology organization.

Advertisement

Today, Innovecture’s Pune engineering team supports Nexio across digital transformation, AI and data, application modernization, quality engineering, application support and IT operations. The continued expansion reflects Nexio’s evolving technology and product roadmap.

Advertisement

Through the GEC, Nexio will leverage Innovecture’s engineering expertise, specialized talent, delivery practices, technology ecosystem and established operating capabilities to build and scale engineering capacity aligned with its global priorities.

The expanded relationship also brings Nexio leadership to India. Justin Brown, COO, and Wei Liu, Vice President of Engineering, are visiting India to deepen strategic collaboration, engage with the Pune engineering team. Their visit further strengthens alignment between teams across geographies and reinforces the shared focus on innovation, execution and Nexio’s global technology priorities.

Advertisement

Innovecture Pune GEC Expands Nexio’s Global Engineering Capability

The Pune GEC is designed to operate as an extension of Nexio’s onsite technology team, connecting engineering teams across US & India around common product objectives, technology priorities and innovation initiatives.

The center will bring together capabilities spanning software engineering, data, AI, automation, quality engineering, application modernization and IT operations, creating a scalable foundation for Nexio to advance its technology agenda while continuing to adopt AI and automation across engineering functions.

The model combines Nexio’s product and domain expertise with Innovecture’s engineering talent, delivery ecosystem and technology capabilities, enabling both organizations to work as one connected engineering team while maintaining alignment with Nexio’s global technology strategy.

From Technology Engagement to Strategic Engineering Partnership

The Pune GEC represents the next phase of a multi-year relationship between Innovecture and Nexio.

Over the past few years, the organizations have developed a foundation built on trust, collaboration, engineering excellence and shared accountability. The expanded model extends that foundation into a broader engineering capability designed to support Nexio’s long-term growth and technology transformation.

The GEC provides Nexio with a platform to continuously expand capabilities across payments technology, software engineering, AI, data, quality engineering and modernization, while giving Innovecture the opportunity to contribute more deeply to Nexio’s global technology and product journey.

Girish Rao, CEO–India, Innovecture, said:

“Our vision for the Nexio–Innovecture relationship goes well beyond building engineering capacity in India. We are creating a connected global engineering capability where talent, technology, domain expertise and innovation come together to deliver meaningful business value for Nexio. Over the past two years, we have built a strong foundation. The Pune GEC represents the next evolution of that relationship, bringing together Nexio’s product and technology vision with Innovecture’s engineering expertise, talent ecosystem and delivery capabilities.”

“We believe a successful Global Engineering Center should become much more than a delivery location. It should become an integral part of the client’s technology organization, aligned to its products, culture, priorities and ambitions. That is the model we are building with Nexio, and we are excited to make Pune an important part of Nexio’s global engineering and innovation journey.” he added.

Justin Brown, COO, Nexio, said: “Our relationship with Innovecture is very important to Nexio’s plans for growth and long-term success. We have built a multi-year partnership that continues to strengthen and evolve, and we are particularly excited about the quality of talent and capabilities Innovecture brings to our technology organisation. We look forward to building on this relationship and creating new opportunities for growth together.”

Wei Liu, Vice President of Engineering, Nexio, said: “In an age of rapid AI acceleration, there are new opportunities, uncertainties and challenges, and Innovecture is able to work closely with us to quickly address those challenges, capture emerging opportunities and continue delivering software value at Nexio. Their capabilities also allow us to expand our use of AI beyond software development and into broader areas of our technology operations.”

The expanded relationship strengthens Pune’s role as a strategic engineering hub supporting Nexio’s global technology organization. It also establishes a scalable foundation for the organizations to deepen collaboration, expand engineering capabilities and accelerate innovation across Nexio’s technology landscape.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)