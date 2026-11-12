US Congress members flag 'national security' fears as Jensen Huang faces possible ouster over 'spy scandal'

Santa Clara (California) [US], November 12 (ANI): NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang appears to be sailing in troubled waters.

While it was reported that the company's board is contemplating ousting Huang, US Congress is mounting pressure on the embattled tech czar.

On Wednesday (local time), Congressman Jamie Raskin said that the Congress' main concern is whether Huang's alleged affair with a woman said to be a Chinese intel asset had compromised US National security.

"The fate of Mr. Huang as the CEO of his companies is up to his board. Apparently, he exercises a lot of the influence over his board, alas, that's not unique in corporate America. I don't know how independent the decision will be, but that's really not a question for us, in Congress, in government. We've got to be concerned about the Chief Executive of the United States, not the Chief Executive of that corporation, and what we've seen is, China, allegedly, through this honeypot scheme, and a woman who was acting on their behest was able to exercise influence over a corporate CEO, who through his money was able to prevail upon Donald Trump to make lots of sales, of the Nvidia chips, these AI chips to China. That's what is of central concern to Congress. Did this whole scheme end up compromising the national security of the United States, that is our legitimate interest, and it's hard for me to believe that we won't conduct oversight hearings in that problem," he said.

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Earlier, Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer called for holding President Trump to account for his defence of the NVIDIA CEO.

"The press reports that Trump was briefed more than a year ago that Nvidia’s CEO was having an affair with a suspected Chinese spy, and Trump didn't do anything, anything about it. Can you believe that? One of our most important companies that's involved in national security. What a dereliction of duty. He's supposed to protect America, not China, not his friends. Trump has been busy trying to defend Jensen Huang, when he ought to be defending our national security. I've been saying it for years, our cutting-edge AI chips are too valuable to fall into the hands of potential adversaries. The alarming situation makes clear that Congress must now act to pass critical bipartisan legislation, like the AI Oversight Act, the MATCH Act, and Chip Security Act to cut off China's access to advanced American technology before it's too late," he said.

Meanwhile, Wall Street Journal reports that the NVIDIA board of directors is preparing to oust CEO Jensen Huang soon. Citing sources familiar with the matter, the Journal said that this followed the allegations of Huang's affair with the alleged Chinese Spy.

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Huang has acknowledged his affair with the woman and reportedly discussed his infidelity with his staff in meetings on Monday and Tuesday.

Following Huang's acknowledgement, Nvidia's board said it had initiated an investigation into the matter, with the inquiry being led by law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz.

The reported developments come amid growing scrutiny of the 63-year-old executive following revelations about his personal relationships and their potential implications for the company.

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The New York Times reported that Huang had an extramarital relationship with Kimberly Powell, Nvidia's vice president of healthcare, who reports to him. Citing five people who worked at the company, The New York Times said that the relationship had not previously been reported.

According to The New York Times, Huang and Powell, 48, were captured on video behaving affectionately at a hotel in San Jose, California, during an Nvidia conference in March.

The scandal has also hit Nvidia's share price, CBS reported that the shares slid more than 8% in after-hours trading Wednesday after the Wall Street Journal's report, extending a multi-day sell-off for one of the world's most valuable publicly traded companies.

Nvidia was co-founded by Huang in 1993, and the company now designs the powerful semiconductors that fuel many of the world's leading AI firms, making its technology highly sensitive and subject to export controls limiting sales to China. (ANI)

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