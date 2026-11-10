US consumer inflation slows to 0.4% in October from 0.6% in September

Washington DC [US], November 10 (ANI): Consumer inflation in the United States slowed to 0.4 per cent in October 2026 from 0.6 per cent in September, as the pace of increase in energy prices eased sharply, according to data released by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) on Tuesday.

The latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) report showed that prices continued to rise across several categories, including food and medical care, even as overall monthly inflation moderated.

"The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) increased 0.4 percent on a seasonally adjusted basis in October after rising 0.6 percent in September," the BLS said in its official release.

Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, remained unchanged at 0.3 per cent in October, the same rate recorded in September and August.

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Energy prices increased 0.7 per cent in October, significantly slower than the 5.2 per cent rise recorded in September. Gasoline prices rose 1.0 per cent during the month, compared with a sharp 9.1 per cent increase in September.

Electricity prices increased 0.9 per cent, while natural gas prices declined 0.8 per cent.

However, food prices rose 0.5 per cent in October after remaining unchanged in September. Prices of food consumed at home increased 0.4 per cent, while food consumed outside the home became 0.5 per cent more expensive.

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Housing costs also continued to contribute to inflation.

"The index for shelter rose 0.3 percent in October, accounting for over thirty percent of the monthly all items increase," the BLS said.

Shelter inflation eased slightly from 0.4 per cent in September, while rent increased 0.2 per cent during October.

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Among other categories, medical care prices increased 0.3 per cent, recreation costs rose 0.8 per cent, and motor vehicle insurance prices increased 0.7 per cent.

In contrast, prices of used cars and trucks declined 1.2 per cent in October after increasing 0.7 per cent in September.

The BLS did not publish the annual inflation rate for October 2026 because comparable data for October 2025 were unavailable following a lapse in government appropriations.

The agency said, "BLS did not collect survey data for October 2025 because of a lapse in appropriations." (ANI)

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