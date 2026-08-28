DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / US consumers wary of economy but plan steady holiday spending: McKinsey

US consumers wary of economy but plan steady holiday spending: McKinsey

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 12:03 PM Aug 28, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Washington [US], August 28 (ANI): US consumers remain wary of the economy and are cutting back on discretionary purchases, but holiday spending is expected to remain broadly steady, with nearly half of consumers planning to spend the same amount as last year, according to a latest report by McKinsey & Company.

Advertisement

The latest ConsumerWise research found that 47 per cent of respondents expected to spend about the same during the 2026 holiday season, while 23 per cent planned to spend more and 21 per cent expected to spend less. Another 9 per cent had not yet decided.

Advertisement

The findings come as consumer sentiment remains cautious. In the third quarter of 2026, 41 per cent of US consumers reported mixed feelings about the economy, while 34 per cent were optimistic and 25 per cent remained pessimistic. Rising prices and inflation remained the biggest concerns, cited by 53 per cent of respondents.

Advertisement

Despite this caution, spending intentions for essential categories remained broadly stable over the next three months. Gasoline was an exception, with consumers showing a stronger intention to cut spending following renewed volatility in fuel prices.

Discretionary spending is likely to remain more selective. McKinsey said consumers reported plans to pull back across a broad range of discretionary categories, with net spending intent lowest for home decor, followed by accessories and furniture. Apparel also saw a significant seasonal pullback compared with the previous quarter.

Advertisement

The report said retailers and consumer businesses therefore face an environment where shoppers are still spending, but are becoming more selective about where they spend. Retailers may need to focus on value and relevance as consumers manage tighter budgets.

Holiday shopping is also beginning earlier, with 45 per cent of respondents saying they expected to start shopping by the end of October. The report said retailers should ramp up inventory, staffing and promotions ahead of the key holiday period, while tailoring strategies across generations.

Another emerging shift is the growing role of artificial intelligence in shopping. Forty-six per cent of consumers said they would probably or definitely use AI tools for holiday shopping. Among those planning to use AI, the leading uses included comparing products or prices, finding deals and getting gift ideas.

McKinsey said companies should ensure their products and prices are easy for AI tools to understand and should position themselves for AI-assisted purchase decisions. As consumers become more selective, the report said retailers will need to combine value, relevance and a strong presence across increasingly AI-driven shopping journeys. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts