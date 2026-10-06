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Home / Business / US Cranberries Takes Gut Health Awareness to Doctors and Communities Across India with H. pylori Testing Initiative

US Cranberries Takes Gut Health Awareness to Doctors and Communities Across India with H. pylori Testing Initiative

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ANI
Updated At : 12:51 PM Oct 06, 2026 IST
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PNN

New Delhi [India], October 6: With growing awareness around digestive health, US Cranberries, on behalf of The Cranberry Institute, is taking its Gut Health Awareness initiative to doctors and communities across India through expert-led awareness programmes and free H. pylori breath test camps.

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Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) is a bacterium that infects the stomach lining and can cause gastritis, stomach ulcers and other digestive complications. Early detection and appropriate medical treatment are important in managing the infection. Research has also indicated that cranberries may have a potential complementary role in supporting H. pylori management. Cranberry proanthocyanidins (PACs) may help inhibit the bacteria’s ability to adhere to the stomach lining. However, cranberries are not a substitute for prescribed medical treatment.

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As part of the initiative, US Cranberries has undertaken free H. pylori breath testing and gut health awareness programmes in Chennai at Sri Ramachandra Medical College and Research Institute, Kolkata at Belle Vue Clinic, and Bengaluru at Victoria Hospital, Mysore Road, New Tharagupet. The programmes have brought together renowned panels of doctors and healthcare professionals to educate people about H. pylori, the importance of testing and the role of preventive gut health.

In Bengaluru, the programme featured doctors including Dr. Savitha C, Dr. Vishwanath H.L., Dr. Mir Md. Noorul Hassan, Dr. H. Shivram and Dr. Sunil Kumar Venkatappa, with a gut health awareness session led by Prof. Dr. Jignesh Gandhi, Senior Director, Robotic & Gastrointestinal Surgery, Nanavati Max Hospital, Mumbai. Similar doctor-led engagements in Chennai and Kolkata have further strengthened the initiative’s medical outreach.

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Through these programmes, US Cranberries is creating informed conversations between medical experts and the public, encouraging people to recognise digestive health concerns, understand the importance of timely H. pylori testing and explore the potential benefits of cranberries as part of a balanced approach to gut wellness. The initiative reflects the brand’s continued commitment to taking science-backed health awareness beyond the clinic and into the community.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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