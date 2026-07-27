US credit outlook tied to AI investment confidence while consumer sectors face headwinds: Fitch

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): The US credit outlook is increasingly levered to AI investment confidence, while consumer-facing sectors and private credit markets face mounting headwinds, according to a report by Fitch Ratings.

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Artificial intelligence investment grew into a central driver for the United States economy and capital markets. IT capital expenditure expanded 18 per cent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2026, contributing 1.4 percentage points directly to gross domestic product growth. Increased debt funding for hyperscaler capital expenditures subsequently supported a 26 per cent year-on-year surge in US corporate bond issuance during the first half of 2026.

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Detailing market absorption risks, the Fitch Ratings report stated, "The pipeline of planned debt and equity issuances in 2H26 will test market capacity to absorb new supply while equity valuations remain elevated and reliant on optimistic AI return assumptions."

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At the same time, macroeconomic forecasts shifted downward. Fitch Ratings lowered its 2026 US GDP growth expectation to 1.9 per cent and removed previous projections for Federal Reserve interest rate cuts during the current year. The Federal Reserve policy rate is projected to remain stationary at 3.75 per cent.

Outlining household financial strain, the rating agency noted, "Consumer spending is forecast to slow to 1.7% as the ongoing Iran conflict and resulting fuel price shock erode real wage growth and increase affordability pressures on lower-income cohorts."

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The credit rating agency further revised its year-end 2026 Consumer Price Index (CPI) forecast to 3.7 per cent and raised its benchmark US mortgage rate expectation to 6.5 per cent. These adjustments compounded existing headwinds across housing-adjacent sectors.

Consequently, midyear sector outlook revisions by Fitch skewed predominantly to the downside. The agency assigned 'deteriorating' outlooks across multiple key segments, including North American Sovereigns, US Homebuilders, North American Building Products, Utilities, and Global Airlines. In contrast, North American Midstream Energy and Global Oil & Gas marked the primary positive upward revisions.

Financial stress extended into non-traditional lending channels as well. Reporting on private debt markets, the agency stated, "Private credit continues to face distinct headwinds, with Fitch's Private Credit Default Rate reaching a record high of 6.0% in May 2026." (ANI)

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