DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / US credit outlook tied to AI investment confidence while consumer sectors face headwinds: Fitch

US credit outlook tied to AI investment confidence while consumer sectors face headwinds: Fitch

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 08:33 AM Jul 27, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): The US credit outlook is increasingly levered to AI investment confidence, while consumer-facing sectors and private credit markets face mounting headwinds, according to a report by Fitch Ratings.

Advertisement

Artificial intelligence investment grew into a central driver for the United States economy and capital markets. IT capital expenditure expanded 18 per cent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2026, contributing 1.4 percentage points directly to gross domestic product growth. Increased debt funding for hyperscaler capital expenditures subsequently supported a 26 per cent year-on-year surge in US corporate bond issuance during the first half of 2026.

Advertisement

Detailing market absorption risks, the Fitch Ratings report stated, "The pipeline of planned debt and equity issuances in 2H26 will test market capacity to absorb new supply while equity valuations remain elevated and reliant on optimistic AI return assumptions."

Advertisement

At the same time, macroeconomic forecasts shifted downward. Fitch Ratings lowered its 2026 US GDP growth expectation to 1.9 per cent and removed previous projections for Federal Reserve interest rate cuts during the current year. The Federal Reserve policy rate is projected to remain stationary at 3.75 per cent.

Outlining household financial strain, the rating agency noted, "Consumer spending is forecast to slow to 1.7% as the ongoing Iran conflict and resulting fuel price shock erode real wage growth and increase affordability pressures on lower-income cohorts."

Advertisement

The credit rating agency further revised its year-end 2026 Consumer Price Index (CPI) forecast to 3.7 per cent and raised its benchmark US mortgage rate expectation to 6.5 per cent. These adjustments compounded existing headwinds across housing-adjacent sectors.

Consequently, midyear sector outlook revisions by Fitch skewed predominantly to the downside. The agency assigned 'deteriorating' outlooks across multiple key segments, including North American Sovereigns, US Homebuilders, North American Building Products, Utilities, and Global Airlines. In contrast, North American Midstream Energy and Global Oil & Gas marked the primary positive upward revisions.

Financial stress extended into non-traditional lending channels as well. Reporting on private debt markets, the agency stated, "Private credit continues to face distinct headwinds, with Fitch's Private Credit Default Rate reaching a record high of 6.0% in May 2026." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts