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Home / Business / US Dept of Energy announces up to USD 4.2 bn financing for nuclear upgrades in Pennsylvania, Ohio

US Dept of Energy announces up to USD 4.2 bn financing for nuclear upgrades in Pennsylvania, Ohio

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ANI
Updated At : 08:06 AM Oct 06, 2026 IST
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Washington [US], October 6 (ANI): The US Department of Energy (DOE) has announced a conditional loan commitment of up to USD 4.2 billion to finance upgrades and modernisation of Vistra’s nuclear power plants in Pennsylvania and Ohio, with the projects expected to add 433 megawatts (MW) of nuclear capacity and extend reactor operations by another 20 years.

The investment is aimed at increasing electricity generation from existing nuclear plants while preserving nearly 4 gigawatts (GW) of reliable baseload power, enough to supply more than 3 million homes, the DOE said in a post on X.

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The projects are also intended to help meet rising power demand across the 13-state PJM Interconnection region.

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US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said the investment would help increase power generation from existing plants without waiting for new nuclear facilities to be built.

“By getting more power out of the nuclear plants we already have, we can deliver more affordable, reliable, around the-clock energy for American families and businesses,” Wright said.

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The planned investments cover Vistra’s Beaver Valley nuclear plant in Pennsylvania and Davis-Besse and Perry plants in Ohio. The projects will increase electricity generation from the existing facilities without requiring new transmission corridors or equivalent new generation resources, according to the DOE.

The projects are expected to support around 3,000 project-related jobs in engineering, construction and planned outage work, while also preserving thousands of permanent jobs.

The DOE said the financing would support the plants’ operations for an additional 20 years beyond their existing licences, pointing to a longer operating horizon for the facilities and their contribution to regional power supply.

Gregory A. Beard, Director of the DOE’s Office of Energy Dominance Financing, said the projects would support increased nuclear generation over the longer term.

“These investments will extend the life of existing reactors, increase nuclear generation, and deliver abundant, around-the-clock power to lower costs and power American prosperity for decades to come,” Beard said.

The conditional commitment also includes an option to finance potential future uprates at Vistra’s Comanche Peak Nuclear Power Plant in Texas, potentially extending the scope of the financing beyond Pennsylvania and Ohio.

While the conditional commitment indicates DOE's intent to provide a loan, Vistra must meet technical, legal, environmental and financial conditions before the Department enters into definitive financing documents and funds the loan. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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