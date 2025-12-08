DT
Home / Business / US Deputy Ambassador for Trade to visit India on 10, 11 December: MEA

US Deputy Ambassador for Trade to visit India on 10, 11 December: MEA

ANI
Updated At : 09:20 PM Dec 08, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], December 8 (ANI): In yet another push towards the India-US bilateral engagement, the new US Deputy Ambassador for Trade, Rick Switzer, will be visiting India on the 10th and 11th of December, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson confirmed on Monday.

While addressing a press conference, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "The new deputy US trade representative, Ambassador Rick Switzer, will be visiting India on the 10th and 11th of December. This visit is a familiarisation visit, as well as to meet with senior officials in the government of India."

"As you are aware, both governments remain engaged with a view to concluding a fair, balanced, and mutually beneficial multi-sectoral financial trade agreement," he added.

Notably, several rounds of discussions have already taken place between both sides already.

On November 28, Commerce Secretary Agarwal expressed confidence at the FICCI Annual General Meeting, stating, "I think our expectations....we are very optimistic and very hopeful that we should find a solution within this calendar year."

The talks have progressed substantially, though the original target of completing the first tranche by fall 2025 was delayed due to new developments in US trade policy, including tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump on Indian goods.

India has already signed 14 Free Trade Agreements and six Preferential Trade Agreements with trading partners and is currently negotiating FTAs with several countries, including the European Union.

The road to the Bilaterla Trade Agreement (BTA) has been complicated by US tariff measures, with President Trump imposing a 25% tariff on Indian goods starting August 1, followed by another 25% increase days later, citing India's continued purchase of Russian oil as part of reciprocal tariffs on countries where the US faces trade deficits.

The BTA aims to more than double bilateral trade from the current USD 191 billion to USD 500 billion by 2030, with talks first announced during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Washington earlier this year. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

