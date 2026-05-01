US drops all charges against Adani after $10-billion investment vow

The Trump administration moved to dismiss criminal fraud charges against Indian billionaire Gautam Adani on Monday, while also settling alleged Iran sanctions violations involving one of his companies, court records show.

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The resolution of outstanding cases against one of the world’s richest people came after Adani’s attorney, who is also a personal attorney of US President Donald Trump, said his client wanted to invest $10 billion in the US but could not do so while the cases proceeded, according to a sources. It is the latest example of Trump’s Justice Department abandoning a high-profile case brought under his Democratic predecessor, Joe Biden.

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Adani, a close ally of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has an estimated worth of $82 billion, according to Forbes magazine.

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Adani had been accused of agreeing to pay $265 million in bribes to Indian government officials so Adani Group could win approval to develop India’s largest solar power plant. Prosecutors said he and his alleged co-conspirators raised more than $3 billion by hiding their corruption from lenders and investors.

The Adani Group has consistently denied wrongdoing. Adani is the company’s founder and chairman.

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Earlier on Monday, the US Treasury Department said Adani Enterprises had agreed to pay $275 million to resolve alleged sanctions violations, in which Adani Enterprises had bought shipments of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) from a Dubai-based trader purporting to supply Omani and Iraqi gas that had actually originated from Iran.