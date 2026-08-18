US Envoy Sergio Gor calls for predictable tax, stronger IP protection to boost US-India commercial ties

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 18 (ANI): US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor has called for predictable taxation, stable regulatory frameworks, stronger intellectual property protections and trust-based engagement on export controls and technology flows to deepen US-India commercial ties.

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Speaking at the IACC National Convention 2026, Gor highlighted that India-US bilateral trade in goods and services has surged from around USD 20 billion to more than USD 240 billion over the past two decades. He added that the two nations are working closely across sectors with the shared goal of taking bilateral trade to USD 500 billion by 2030, stressing that the partnership reflects "deep, unbreakable trust."

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Gor said the growing India-US commercial relationship has "unbelievable and incredible potential", but stressed the need to address key friction points to unlock its full economic potential.

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"We need predictable taxation and regulatory frameworks that allow business to thrive," he said, adding, "We need candid, trust-based engagement on export controls and technology flows...we need rock-solid intellectual property protections, giving every innovator in this room the confidence to invest, create, and scale without fear."

Gor has credited businesses in both countries for strengthening commercial ties and highlighted growing cooperation across sectors including AI, technology, aerospace, defence and energy.

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He also said US President Donald Trump has placed significant emphasis on the India relationship and, alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi, launched a trust initiative early in his second term to deepen cooperation in strategic technologies.

According to Gor, the initiative is aimed at accelerating collaboration in areas including AI, quantum computing, semiconductors, defence and critical minerals.

"President Trump trusts India, and he has invested heavily in this relationship from day one. Just weeks into his second term, he and Prime Minister Modi launched a trust initiative, transforming the relationship and utilising strategic technologies to accelerate cooperation in AI, quantum computing, semiconductors, defence, and critical minerals...," he said.

Gor also highlighted India's growing role in the global technology ecosystem, noting that Delhi hosted the Global AI Summit during his first few months in India.

He said the participation of a large number of US companies at the summit reflected India's position as a key "crossroads" for advancing global technology cooperation. (ANI)

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