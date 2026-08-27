US envoy Sergio Gor meets Piramal Group Chairman Ajay Piramal, discusses expansion plans in US

New Delhi [India], August 27 (ANI): US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor met Piramal Group Chairman Ajay Piramal to discuss the growing US-India economic partnership and the Indian conglomerate's expansion plans in the United States, Gor said in a social media post.

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"Great meeting with Ajay Piramal, Chairman of the Piramal Group, to discuss the growing U.S.-India economic partnership and the company's expansion plans in the United States," the post read.

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Lauding the group's expanding presence in the US, Gor said Piramal's growing footprint is a strong example of Indian investment in America, "supporting jobs, innovation and stronger supply chains."

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Piramal Group is a diversified global business conglomerate with interests spanning pharmaceuticals, financial services and real estate. It operates its United States business through Piramal Pharma Limited.

In August, the group's pharma arm completed the acquisition of an additional 40.67 per cent stake in Hyderabad-based Yapan Bio Private Limited. Yapan is a contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) specialising in vaccines and biologics. Piramal Pharma now holds a 74 per cent stake in Yapan Bio, making it a subsidiary of the company.

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In a separate development, Gor held a series of meetings with senior business and diplomatic leaders to discuss opportunities to strengthen US-India cooperation in aerospace, defence and energy, while also focusing on bilateral ties with Armenia and supporting business expansion.

Gor met Cummins CEO Jennifer Rumsey, with discussions focusing on the company's operations in India and its expansion plans in the United States. "Also great to connect with Cummins CEO Jennifer Rumsey on their operations in India and expansion plans in the US," he said.

According to Commerce Ministry data, India's exports to the US rose marginally to USD 87.31 billion in FY26 from USD 86.51 billion a year earlier. In contrast, imports from the US increased sharply to USD 52.90 billion from USD 45.63 billion, narrowing India's trade surplus with the US to USD 34.41 billion in FY26 from USD 40.88 billion in FY25. (ANI)

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