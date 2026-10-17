DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / US Fed likely to hold rates in October, hike by 25 bps by year-end: CareEdge Global

US Fed likely to hold rates in October, hike by 25 bps by year-end: CareEdge Global

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 02:36 PM Oct 17, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], October 17 (ANI): The US Federal Reserve is expected to keep interest rates unchanged in October before resuming monetary tightening, with markets pricing in a further 25 basis points (bps) hike by the end of 2026 and cumulative tightening of 75 bps by mid-2027, according to a commentary by CareEdge Global.

The ratings agency said the Fed's policy outlook had turned increasingly hawkish through 2026, culminating in a 25 bps rate hike in September, as geopolitical developments and elevated inflation reinforced expectations of tighter monetary policy.

Advertisement

The US-Israel conflict initially raised the prospect of higher interest rates, while an April ceasefire briefly eased expectations of further tightening. However, renewed conflict and the release of the Federal Open Market Committee's May meeting minutes revived rate hike expectations, the commentary said.

Advertisement

The agency noted that a speech by Kevin Warsh in August, followed by elevated Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Producer Price Index (PPI) readings in September, further strengthened the hawkish outlook.

Market-implied probabilities indicated a 78.4 per cent likelihood of the federal funds rate remaining in the 3.75-4.00 per cent range at the October meeting, compared with a 21.6 per cent probability of a move to 4.00-4.25 per cent, according to data from CME FedWatch cited by CareEdge Global.

Advertisement

By December, markets assigned a 68.1 per cent probability to the rate reaching 4.00-4.25 per cent, indicating expectations of further tightening by the end of the year.

The agency also highlighted the implications of higher interest rates for US public finances, noting that gross interest payments already accounted for around 19 per cent of government revenue in 2025.

Further monetary tightening could intensify fiscal pressures and reinforce concerns about the country's deteriorating fiscal position, it said.

Beyond the United States, CareEdge Global flagged investment-related challenges in Mexico, where uncertainty surrounding the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) review and judicial reforms continued to delay investment decisions.

In Brazil, the agency noted that uncertainty over the presidential race and competing fiscal approaches could influence market sentiment, despite a positive initial market reaction to Flavio Bolsonaro's first-round performance.

The commentary highlighted monetary policy, geopolitical developments and fiscal sustainability as key factors shaping the outlook for the global economy and financial markets. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts