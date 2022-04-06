US firm buys Crest Steel for Rs600 cr

New Delhi, April 5
US-based advisory and investment firm Nithia Capital on Tuesday announced the acquisition of Crest Steel and Power Pvt Ltd (CREST) in Chhattisgarh for Rs 600 crore through an insolvency proceeding.
This acquisition has been completed under an insolvency process in partnership with Amalgam Steel Private Limited (ASPL), Nithia Capital said.
“Nithia Capital (Nithia) completes acquisition of CREST in partnership with Amalgam Steel Private Limited with Nithia retaining majority control of the partnership,” the statement said.
CREST is an integrated plant with a sponge iron capacity of 225 kilo tonne per annum (KTPA). The plant has over 400 acre land, providing “extensive room” for brownfield expansion with a private railway siding, Nithia said.
Jai Saraf, founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of Nithia Capital, said, “The acquisition is an important and strategic step for Nithia and our second steel investment in India. With our newly forged partnership with Amalgam Steel, we believe CREST will soon achieve a successful turnaround, and is well set on its planned growth programme. This transaction is further proof of the success of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).” —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Arvind Kejriwal in Himachal LIVE updates: AAP supremo to hold roadshow in Mandi; BJP braces up
The AAP supremo will be accompanied by Punjab CM Bhagwant Ma...
Punjab Police detain PTC TV MD Rabindra Narayan for questioning regarding FIR lodged by Miss Punjab contestant
She had alleged that she was locked up in a hotel room and t...
Body of missing 4-year-old Karnal boy found on neighbour's terrace
A woman noticed the body on her terrace at around 5 am when ...
Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 80 paise; total increase now stands at Rs 10
Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 105.41 per litre