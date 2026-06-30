US going through process on AI technology approvals: Govt Sources

New Delhi [India], June 30 (ANI): The United States and India continue to engage in high-level discussions aimed at establishing a secure and predictable framework for sharing frontier artificial intelligence technologies.

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On Tuesday Government Sources told ANI that the US is going through a process for approvals related to AI and wants to place some restrictions on AI before it becomes widely distributed. Sources said that the impact of AI could be far-reaching in multiple sectors like cyber security and the government is supporting the build-out of Indian models with the aim of achieving strategic autonomy in technologies.

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Earlier, speaking to ANI on the side-lines of the Pax Silica summit in Washington DC, Jacob Helberg, US Under Secretary of Economic Affairs, emphasised that the two nations are working through the complexities of AI release strategies.

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"These are very sensitive national security discussions that are not quite right for public consumption. But I think both sides really understand each other's perspectives, our intention is very much to continue a gradual measured approach to how we release Anthropic's models in a way that is safe, both for ourselves but also for our Indian counterparts as well as all our trusted partners for our critical infrastructure, for our power grid and so we are going to continue making sure that we do the hard work in having those conversations," he said.

A key priority for the Indian government is ensuring that these integrations are not undermined by sudden volatility. India has sought assurances that access to frontier AI technologies will not face sudden disruptions in the future.

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S Krishnan, Secretary of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), said India raised concerns regarding the reliability of access to advanced AI models such as Anthropic's Claude.

"We sought an understanding of how exactly the US is looking at this particular aspect and what their concerns are and how, in the future, this could be a reliable source of technology, because if it is something which is to be used and made available, we can't have abrupt cut-offs. We were given an understanding of how the US looks at this particular issue and how, going forward, they will ensure that for trusted partners, access will not be an issue," Krishnan said.

The discussions are taking place as India explores the use of advanced AI models across multiple sectors and seeks to safeguard its technological infrastructure from potential disruptions. An abrupt cut off in access to foundational AI technologies could arise due to geopolitical developments, export control regulations or commercial decisions by technology providers. Such disruptions could affect long-term AI-driven projects, digital platforms and broader development initiatives that rely on continuous access to advanced technologies.

In June, the US Commerce Department issued an export control directive requiring Anthropic to restrict foreign nationals from using its newly launched AI models, Claude Fable 5 and Mythos 5.

India remains focused on strengthening international cooperation while supporting resilient and diversified technology supply chains that can contribute to the long-term growth of the global AI ecosystem. India is building a future-ready technology ecosystem through sustained investments in AI, semiconductors, quantum technologies, and supercomputing etc. Mission-driven programmes are strengthening indigenous innovation, research capabilities, and digital infrastructure across sectors. (ANI)

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