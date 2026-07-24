US imposes 10% tariff on India over forced labour concerns: All you need to know

The United States has placed a 10 percent tariff on products imported from India and 60 other nations in response to concerns about the use of forced labour in the manufacturing of these.

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A day before the additional 10 per cent tax on imports from all countries expires; US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer confirmed the new duties on 60 countries under Section 301 of the Trade Act on Friday.

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“The United States has had a forced labour import ban for nearly a century and rigorously enforces it. It is well past time for our trading partners to do the same,” Greer said.

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The new tariffs will be in effect after US President Donald Trump's temporary 10 per cent global tax expires at 12.01 am on Friday viz July 24, New York time.

In a statement Greer added, “The action will start to correct what is both a human rights abuse and a distortive trade practice to improve the welfare of workers everywhere.”

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As of now, 17 nations are subject to the 10 per cent tariff rate, including Bangladesh, Pakistan, India, Canada and the United Kingdom.

India was previously included in the group of nations subject to 12.5 percent tariffs.

Following the announcement of the proposed tariffs in June, India adopted a ban on the importation of forced labour, according to a Federal Note in the matter.

Subsequently, India changed its international trade policy on June 14 to prohibit the importation of products made with forced labour.

Following the US Supreme Court's February ruling that last year's ‘reciprocal tariffs’ using emergency powers were unlawful, the Trump administration launched the two probes. In response, the administration imposed 10 per cent duties on all nations that expire on Friday.

India has disputed both of the USTR's probes and maintained that these matters may be covered in the current bilateral trade agreement.

How it impacts Indian exports

Not all Indian exports are equally affected by the new 10 per cent US tax that went into effect on Friday.

Export type Impact after new 10% tariff Smartphones and computers Major tariff lines are exempt from the additional 10% levy Medicines and pharmaceutical inputs Many finished medicines and specified pharmaceutical inputs are exempt Petroleum, tea, coffee and spices Major listed tariff lines are exempt Textiles and apparel Generally exposed to the additional 10% tariff Cut and polished diamonds and finished jewellery Generally exposed; bullion and some raw-material lines are exempt Shrimp and milled rice Major tariff lines remain exposed Machinery, chemicals and engineering goods Mixed: many products are covered, while specified equipment and inputs are exempt Steel, aluminium, copper, autos and covered parts Exempt from this levy when already subject to Section 232 duties; existing sectoral tariffs continue

Legally, the tariff must be paid by the US importer. However, if the buyer reduces an order, moves sourcing to another nation, or requests a reduction, the expense may still reach the Indian exporter. Therefore, rather than the exporter paying customs directly, the burden is likely to show itself through contracts and margins in price-sensitive industries.

Does India have an edge over other exporters?

Just in certain markets. China and Vietnam are subject to a 12.5 per cent duty under this move, while India enjoys a headline advantage of 2.5 percentage points. However, the 10 per cent tier also includes Bangladesh, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Therefore, in labour-intensive industries like clothing, India has no new headline advantage over these immediate rivals.

There is another issue with textiles. The establishment of three-year quotas of tariff rates for Bangladesh, Cambodia, Indonesia and Malaysia has been mandated by the USTR. Based on purchases of US cotton and textile inputs, the new Section 301 tariff will not apply to eligible volumes of their textile and clothing exports once it is implemented.

That framework does not involve India. The four nations will continue to pay the 10 per cent duty until it is operating. But once it starts, those exporters' eligible cargoes might have an advantage against Indian clothing.

Additionally, India's tariff arithmetic is less favourable than that of Taiwan and the European Union. India's 10 per cent is added to the MFN rate, while their regular MFN charge and the additional Section 301 tariff are restricted at a total of 10 per cent.