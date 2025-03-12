DT
US Inflation slows to 2.8 pc in February, lowest since November 2024

The much-awaited inflation data of United States (US) signals cooling in headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) standing at 2.8 per cent year-on-year, as per the data released by U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
ANI
Updated At : 08:02 PM Mar 12, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], March 12 (ANI): The much-awaited inflation data of United States (US) signals cooling in headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) standing at 2.8 per cent year-on-year from 3 per cent in January, as per the official data released by US Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The CPI figures eased more than the expectations of 2.9 per cent, the figures is lowest since the November of the previous year. The inflation rose 0.2 per cent month-on-month which was more softer than the expectaions of 0.3 per cent.

Accoding to the data the Core CPI for the February upped 3.1 per cent YoY, while the month-on-month increase was 0.2 per cent.

As per the general belief, the declining CPI inflation will push the Federal Bank to consider an interest cut. The declining CPI has given a confidence to the investors in the US economy.

The experts and investors were eagerly waiting the US inflation data as it will set the next course of action for the markets and economies around the world which will have impact on the economic activies of countries.

Meanwhile, India's inflation outlook showed a significant improvement in February 2025, as the year-on-year Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation rate stood at 3.61 per cent, marking a decline of 65 basis points from the previous month.

This marks the lowest inflation level since July 2024, signaling a respite for consumers amid the challenging economic climate.

The February inflation data, released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, reflects a substantial easing of price pressures, particularly in the food sector.

The All India Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) recorded a year-on-year inflation rate of 3.75 per cent in February 2025, which also represents a sharp decline of 222 basis points compared to January 2025. This marks the lowest food inflation since May 2023.

On the other hand, India's Index of Industrial Production (IIP), a measure of industrial output, recorded a growth of 5.0 per cent compared to the same month last year.

This growth marks a sharp acceleration from the 3.2 per cent growth reported in December 2024, as per the quick estimates released by the ministry's data.(ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

