US launches probe into trade practices of India, China, EU

The US has launched investigations into 16 trading partners, including China, Japan, India and the European Union, to examine and address alleged “unfair foreign trade practices”, the Office of the US Trade Representative said in a statement on March 11.

Jamieson Greer, the US Trade Representative, announced the initiation of investigations into the acts, policies and practices of various economies under Section 301(b) of the Trade Act of 1974, citing concerns about structural excess capacity

and overproduction in manufacturing sectors. According to the statement, the investigations will determine whether these acts, policies and practices are unreasonable or discriminatory and whether they burden or restrict US commerce.