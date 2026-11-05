US midterm outcome offers limited relief to India; oil, Russia sanctions remain key risks: Report

New Delhi [India], November 5 (ANI): The outcome of the US midterm elections is likely to offer only marginal near-term relief to India, with crude oil prices, the risk of tariffs linked to Russian oil purchases and uncertainty over trade policy continuing to pose challenges, according to a report by CareEdge Ratings.

The report said the Democratic Party's control of both chambers of the US Congress could strengthen the case for diplomatic engagement over the Iran conflict and provide some support to the rupee and foreign portfolio investor (FPI) inflows.

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However, it cautioned that the immediate economic impact on India would remain limited as key policy decisions continue to rest largely with US President Donald Trump and the White House.

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"For India, the midterm result is less a turning point than a shift in the balance of risks," the report said.

CareEdge identified crude oil prices as the most immediate channel through which the election outcome could affect India, given their implications for inflation, the current account deficit, fiscal deficit and financial markets.

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Following the US midterm election results on Wednesday, Brent crude prices fell 8.7 per cent to settle at USD 94.62 per barrel. Prices continued to ease on Thursday, with Brent crude trading at USD 93.81 per barrel at the time of filing this report, down 0.86 per cent.

However, CareEdge noted that crude prices remain sensitive to developments around the Strait of Hormuz and the risk of disruptions to energy supplies, making the outlook for India dependent on developments in West Asia.

The report said greater Democratic control could allow lawmakers to place conditions on additional funding for military operations once the new Congress convenes in January 2027, potentially increasing pressure for diplomacy. However, the risk of escalation in West Asia remains in the intervening period.

On trade, CareEdge said the change in Congress was unlikely to bring immediate tariff relief, as the President retains the authority to set tariff structures. India’s goods exports to the US stood at around USD 90 billion in FY26.

The report also warned that the threat of tariffs of up to 100 per cent on major buyers of Russian crude, including India, persists, as the waiver issued on October 16 under the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act has no expiry date and can be withdrawn at any time.

The report assessed the impact on the rupee and FPI flows as mildly positive, saying a weaker US dollar and a possible slowdown in global AI investment could encourage foreign investors to diversify towards markets such as India.

However, it said the impact on H-1B visa rules and strategic ties would remain broadly neutral, as these areas are largely influenced by the White House and courts. The new Congress could also increase scrutiny of India's oil and defence purchases from Russia. (ANI)

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