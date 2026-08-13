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Home / Business / US natural gas production set for record 122.5 Bcf/d in 2026, up 3.4%: EIA

US natural gas production set for record 122.5 Bcf/d in 2026, up 3.4%: EIA

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ANI
Updated At : 03:28 PM Aug 13, 2026 IST
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Washington DC [US], August 13 (ANI): US marketed natural gas production is projected to rise to a record 122.5 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) in 2026, about 3.4 per cent higher than the previous record set last year, driven largely by higher output from the Permian and Haynesville regions, according to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA).

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The latest projection, contained in the EIA's August 2026 Short-Term Energy Outlook, compares with marketed natural gas production of 118.5 Bcf/d in 2025.

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"We forecast U.S. marketed natural gas production will average 122.5 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) in 2026, surpassing the previous record of 118.5 Bcf/d set in 2025," the EIA said. The increase amounts to 4 Bcf/d, or about 3.4 per cent, over the 2025 level.

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Production has already recorded strong growth in the first half of the year. Marketed natural gas output averaged 121.3 Bcf/d during January-June 2026, up 4 per cent, or 4.6 Bcf/d, from the corresponding period last year.

"Most of this expansion is concentrated in the Permian region in Texas and New Mexico and the Haynesville region in Louisiana and Texas," the EIA said.

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The agency expects Permian gas production to average 29.2 Bcf/d in 2026, an increase of 6 per cent from 2025. Natural gas production in the region is largely associated gas, which is produced alongside crude oil.

EIA said higher crude oil prices have supported drilling activity in the Permian. West Texas Intermediate crude oil prices averaged USD 84 per barrel through July 2026, up from an average of USD 65 per barrel in 2025.

"The relatively high prices support oil-directed drilling in the Permian region and the resulting rise in both crude oil and natural gas production," the agency said.

Haynesville is also expected to make a significant contribution to the increase. Natural gas production in the region rose by 1.1 Bcf/d, or 7 per cent, in the first half of 2026 compared with the same period last year. For the full year, EIA forecasts Haynesville production to increase by 9 per cent, or 1.3 Bcf/d.

Unlike the Permian, where drilling is primarily targeted at crude oil, operators in Haynesville largely drill for natural gas, making production more dependent on gas prices.

EIA forecasts the Henry Hub spot natural gas price to average USD 3.44 per million British thermal units in 2026, down 2 per cent from its previous level.

"At this forecast price, drilling in the Haynesville remains economical despite the relatively deeper wells and more expensive development costs," EIA said.

The agency added that Haynesville's proximity to liquefied natural gas export terminals and major industrial gas consumers along the US Gulf Coast is also encouraging drilling activity in the region. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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