US nonfarm payrolls rise by 165,000 in October, over three times 12-month average

Washington DC [US], November 6 (ANI): The United States added 165,000 jobs in October 2026, while the unemployment rate remained largely unchanged at 4.1 per cent, according to data released by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) on Friday.

The latest employment figures showed that job additions were significantly higher than the average monthly gain of 48,000 recorded over the previous 12 months, with employment growth concentrated in professional and business services, healthcare, and transportation and warehousing.

"Total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 165,000 in October, and the unemployment rate changed little at 4.1 percent," the BLS said in its Employment Situation report for October 2026.

The number of unemployed people stood at 7.1 million in October, showing little change from the previous month. The unemployment rate has remained within a narrow range of 4.1 per cent to 4.3 per cent since March.

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"Among the major worker groups, the unemployment rates showed little or no change in October for adult men (3.9 percent), adult women (3.6 percent), teenagers (13.9 percent), and people who are White (3.7 percent), Black (6.6 percent), Asian (2.8 percent), or Hispanic (4.7 percent)," the press release issued by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) showed.

The number of long-term unemployed people, those jobless for 27 weeks or more, remained largely unchanged at 2 million, accounting for 27.6 per cent of all unemployed people.

The labour force participation rate stood at 61.9 per cent, while the employment-to-population ratio remained at 59.3 per cent. Both measures showed little change during the month.

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However, the number of people employed part-time for economic reasons increased by 339,000 to 4.8 million in October. These individuals preferred full-time employment but were working part-time because their hours had been reduced or they were unable to find full-time jobs.

Professional and business services added 70,000 jobs in October, significantly above the sector's average monthly gain of 15,000 over the previous 12 months.

Employment gains were recorded in professional, scientific and technical services, administrative and support services, waste management and remediation services, and management of companies and enterprises.

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Healthcare employment increased by 42,000 jobs, exceeding its average monthly gain of 31,000 over the previous 12 months.

Transportation and warehousing employment increased by 25,000 jobs in October, reflecting gains in couriers and messengers, which added 17,000 jobs, and air transportation, which added 4,000 jobs.

Manufacturing employment continued to increase, adding 19,000 jobs during the month. The sector has gained 101,000 jobs since reaching a recent low in December 2025.

Meanwhile, employment showed little change in mining, quarrying, oil and gas extraction, construction, wholesale trade, retail trade, information, financial activities, social assistance, leisure and hospitality, other services and government.

Average hourly earnings for employees on private nonfarm payrolls increased by 14 cents, or 0.4 per cent, to USD 38.00 in October.

Over the past 12 months, average hourly earnings have increased by 3.1 per cent. Average hourly earnings for private-sector production and nonsupervisory employees rose by 12 cents to USD 32.75.

The average workweek for all employees on private nonfarm payrolls remained unchanged at 34.4 hours, while the manufacturing workweek stood at 40.5 hours.

The BLS also revised its employment estimates for the preceding two months. August payroll growth was revised upward by 53,000 to 186,000, while September's figure was revised upward by 31,000 to 60,000.

Together, employment gains in August and September were 84,000 higher than previously reported. (ANI)

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