US payrolls rise 162,000 in August, unemployment holds at 4.1 per cent

New Delhi [India], September 4 (ANI): US nonfarm payroll employment increased by 162,000 in August, significantly above the average monthly gain of 31,000 over the previous 12 months, while the unemployment rate remained unchanged at 4.1 per cent, according to the official data release by the US Bureau of Labour Statistics on Friday.

The August increase was led by a 59,000 rise in employment in food services and drinking places, well above its average monthly gain of 12,000 over the past year. Local government education added 42,000 jobs, largely offsetting a decline in the previous month.

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Manufacturing employment continued its upward trend, increasing by 16,000 in August and rising by 58,000 since its recent low in December 2025. Machinery manufacturing and fabricated metal product manufacturing each added 6,000 jobs during the month.

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Healthcare employment rose by 13,000, although the gain was slower than its average monthly increase of 32,000 over the previous 12 months. Home healthcare services added 11,000 jobs, while hospitals added 8,000.

The information industry was a notable drag, losing 23,000 jobs in August after averaging monthly losses of 8,000 over the previous year. Job losses were recorded in computing infrastructure providers, data processing, web hosting and related services, publishing industries, and broadcasting and content providers.

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The number of unemployed people changed little at 7 million in August. The labour force participation rate edged up to 61.6 per cent, while the employment-population ratio remained at 59.1 per cent.

The number of people employed part time for economic reasons fell by 414,000 to 4.4 million, indicating a decline in workers who wanted full-time employment but were working reduced hours or were unable to find full-time work.

Wage growth remained steady, with average hourly earnings for private nonfarm payroll employees rising 10 cents, or 0.3 per cent, to $37.75 in August. Earnings increased 3.1 per cent year-on-year.

The BLS also revised earlier employment figures higher. June payroll growth was revised to 31,000 from 20,000, while July was revised to 21,000 from a previously reported decline of 23,000. Together, the revisions raised employment growth for June and July by 55,000 jobs. (ANI)

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