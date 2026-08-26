US personal income up USD 115.1 billion in July 2026 as personal consumption expenditures rise 0.2%: BEA

Washington DC [US], August 26 (ANI): United States' personal income increased by USD 115.1 billion or 0.4 per cent at a monthly rate, in July 2026, according to estimates released today by the US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA).

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"Personal income increased USD 115.1 billion (0.4 percent at a monthly rate) in July....Disposable personal income (DPI)--personal income less personal current taxes--increased USD 125.9 billion (0.5 percent), and personal consumption expenditures (PCE) increased USD 36.3 billion (0.2 percent)," the BEA stated.

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The BEA noted that the expansion in current-dollar personal income recorded in July "primarily reflected increases in compensation, government social benefits, and personal income receipts on assets."

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Personal outlays, which include the sum of personal consumption expenditures, personal interest payments, and personal current transfer payments, saw an overall increase of USD 36.6 billion over the monthly period.

Personal savings reached USD 712 billion in July. The personal saving rate stood at 3.0 per cent, it said.

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The USD 36.3 billion increase in current-dollar consumer spending occurred as outlays shifted between categories. According to the BEA, the monthly net increase "reflected an increase of USD 86.2 billion in spending on services that was partly offset by a decrease of USD 49.9 billion in spending on goods."

On the services side, the largest gains occurred in financial services and insurance, which increased by USD 24.3 billion, and health care, which rose by USD 23.2 billion. Spending on housing and utilities increased by USD 16.4 billion.

Other service areas also showed growth, including final expenditures of nonprofit institutions at USD 6.4 billion, other services at USD 6.1 billion, transportation services at USD 4.8 billion, food services and accommodations at USD 4.6 billion, and recreation services at USD 0.3 billion.

The decline in goods spending was led by drops in gasoline and other energy goods, which decreased by USD 14.0 billion, and recreational goods and vehicles, which fell by USD 13.6 billion.

Spending on motor vehicles and parts dropped by USD 9.4 billion, other nondurable goods fell by USD 6.8 billion, furnishings and durable household equipment declined by USD 3.8 billion, food and beverages decreased by USD 2.4 billion, and clothing and footwear fell by USD 2.2 billion. Other durable goods recorded an increase of USD 2.3 billion.

Real personal consumption expenditures, adjusted for inflation, increased by USD 1.3 billion, representing a monthly rate rise of less than 0.1 per cent in July.

Prices showed moderate movement across the same timeframe. From the preceding month, the personal consumption expenditures price index for July increased 0.2 per cent. The BEA noted that "excluding food and energy, the PCE price index also increased 0.2 per cent."

On an annual comparison, consumer prices continued to track higher. From the same month one year ago, the personal consumption expenditures price index increased 3.7 per cent. Excluding food and energy costs, the index rose 3.3 per cent from one year ago. (ANI)

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