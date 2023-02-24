US picks Ajay Banga to lead World Bank

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 23

US President Joe Biden has announced the nomination of Indian-origin Ajay Banga as the next president of the World Bank. This is the first time that the US has nominated an Indian-American as the chief of World Bank.

Banga, 63, currently serves as vice-chairman at General Atlantic. Previously, he was president and CEO of Mastercard

Banga, a Padma Shri awardee in 2016, has worked closely with another Indian American and US vice-president Kamala Harris as the co-chair of the Partnership for Central America. He is a member of the Trilateral Commission, a founding trustee of the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum and Chairman Emeritus of the American India Foundation.

Banga graduated from Delhi's St Stephen's College and then did his masters from IIM, Ahmedabad. Though his family is from Jalandhar, he was born in Pune where his father was posted as an Army officer and then went on to retire as Lt General. His younger brother MS Banga is a prominent businessman in India.

“Ajay is uniquely equipped to lead the World Bank at this critical moment in history. He has spent more than three decades building and managing successful, global companies that create jobs and bring investment to developing economies, and guiding organisations through periods of fundamental change. He has a proven track record managing people and systems, and partnering with global leaders around the world to deliver results,” said Biden in a White House statement.

He previously served on the Boards of the American Red Cross, Kraft Foods and Dow Inc. If confirmed by the World Bank Board of Directors, Banga would be the first-ever Indian-American and Sikh-American to head either of the two top international financial institutions: International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.

He also has critical experience mobilising public-private resources “to tackle the most urgent challenges of our time, including climate change,” the US President said.