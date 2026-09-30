DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / US: Piyush Goyal, trade ministers of G20 nations meet in Milwaukee

US: Piyush Goyal, trade ministers of G20 nations meet in Milwaukee

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 09:37 PM Sep 30, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Washington DC [US], September 30 (ANI): Trade ministers from the world's biggest economies have gathered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, for a G20 meeting.

The US holds the 2026 G20 presidency, and the US Trade Representative's office stated that the meetings will showcase the Trump administration's agenda.

Advertisement

India is represented by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.

Advertisement

Goyal is also expected to hold a bilateral meeting with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer on the sidelines.

The G20 meeting and his bilateral meeting with Greer come in the backdrop of the ongoing talks for a Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) between India and the US, which Goyal had earlier described as “done and dusted,” saying it could move forward once India secures appropriate competitive advantages in the US market relative to regional competitors.

Advertisement

Goyal began a week-long official visit scheduled from September 29 to October 5. Consul General of India in Chicago, M Anand Prakash, received the minister upon his arrival.

The official engagements aimed to pursue sustained economic cooperation across critical sectors by partnering with varied stakeholders, according to an official statement issued by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry.

Goyal’s itinerary includes meetings with leaders of American industry, investors, and the startup community across Milwaukee, Chicago, and New York.

Following his arrival, Goyal interacted with chief executive officers and senior leadership from prominent American manufacturing and technology enterprises at a business roundtable organised by the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM).

The association represents a major share of leading American manufacturers that contribute significantly to the United States' manufacturing gross domestic product of approximately 3 trillion dollars.

During the roundtable discussions, Goyal addressed the broader trajectory of commercial collaboration between the two countries.

The minister highlighted that the bilateral economic partnership moved beyond a conventional trading framework to encompass deeper strategic linkages across critical operational domains.

He noted that the engagement increasingly encompasses investment, manufacturing, technology, innovation, resilient supply chains and the creation of high-value capabilities in both countries. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts