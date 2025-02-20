US SEC seeks India help in Adani bribery probe

The US Securities and Exchange Commission has asked Indian authorities for help in its investigation of Adani Group founder Gautam Adani and his nephew over alleged securities fraud and a $265-million bribery scheme, a court filing showed on Tuesday.

The regulator told a New York district court it was making efforts to serve its complaint on the founder and his nephew, Sagar Adani, and was seeking help from India’s law ministry to do so.

Neither individual is in the US custody, and both are now in India. “The SEC has requested assistance ... under the Hague service convention,” it said in the court filing.

Adani Group and India’s law ministry did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. The Congress has called for Adani’s arrest and accused PM Narendra Modi of shielding him.