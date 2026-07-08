US Staffing Firm PTP Introduces Rebecca AI in India to solve hiring challenges

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New Delhi [India], July 8: Peterson Technology Partners (PTP), a Chicago staffing firm with more than three decades of experience supporting employers across the globe, has launched an AI recruitment agent in India, Rebecca AI following successful deployments with U.S. clients. Rebecca AI, PTP's all-star AI recruiter, helps hiring teams automate first-round interviews, applicant evaluation, and reporting at scale. PTP has launched their agent to India now, providing businesses, IT staffing agencies and recruiting agencies with a method to compress first-round screening from many weeks down to one single day.

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Three Decades of Hiring Experience, One Agent to Change It

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Founded in 1997 by CEO Nick Shah, Peterson Technology Partners (PTP) has spent nearly three decades connecting technology talent with Fortune 100 companies in Chicago and across the United States. Over that time, the company has also expanded its recruiting and consulting footprint globally, supporting clients and hiring programs across the world. That broader exposure has given PTP firsthand experience with the scale, urgency, and volume-driven complexity that define hiring in markets like India.

Today, job postings often receive between 400-600 applications within 24 hours. The time to fill an open position can vary from 30-60 days. India is experiencing record levels of people applying for jobs in the IT sector due to the sheer size of the Indian IT workforce, making them able to handle volumes that most other job markets cannot. Recruiters often find themselves hitting a wall while manually processing large volumes of applications; therefore, the queue continues to increase without end.

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To solve these challenges, PTP built Rebecca AI, its AI recruiting platform shaped by 30 years of talent acquisition experience, with two core workstreams: AI-generated video interviews customized to suit each candidate, and automated hiring processes for candidate outreach, text message follow-ups, pre-qualifying phone calls, and video interviews with selected candidates. It enables companies to have a timely and uniform experience from first touch to deemed categories of hires.

"Rebecca AI is most effective when it's part of a broader AI strategy and integrated tech stack that automates and improves hiring workflows," said Nick Shah, CEO and founder of Peterson Technology Partners. "When AI conducts video interviews on your behalf, you're no longer limited to evaluating a paper resume. You are seeing and hearing from the individual about their work experience in their own words. When you get results of communication skills, presentation skills, technical skills, or strengths and weaknesses, the data adds value over the traditional resume format. AI will not be replacing humans but will allow you to focus on the 20% of daily activity that provides 80% of results," said Nick.

Rebecca AI Recruiting Agent Simplifies First-Round Hiring Workflows

Rebecca is a voice AI-powered interview tool that offers a personalized solution to help automate and perform interviews at scale. When an individual applies for a position, the system will automatically create a unique, customized interview tailored to the job description and applicant's resume. Once the interview has been created, Rebecca AI sends the applicant an individual interview link that allows them to conduct the interview on their own time, rather than having to work with a recruiter.

During the interview process, Rebecca AI utilizes conversations as the primary format of conducting interviews and adjusts its follow-up questions on-the-fly, based on the answers provided by the applicant. Following the conclusion of the interview process, Rebecca AI creates a report that includes all the data collected in the interview process. This report includes a score indicating how well the applicant matches the job position being interviewed for, a full audio recording of the interview, and a PDF report supplementing the previously described data.

In addition to creating personalized interviews, the Rebecca AI can conduct live coding assessments for technical positions. The platform integrates with more than 42 ATS systems including Workday, SAP SuccessFactors, Greenhouse, Oracle Taleo, Lever, Ashby, and Rippling.

The Data Behind Rebecca AI

Rebecca AI has processed 11,833 candidates and delivered measurable recruiting efficiency at scale:

- 5,096 candidates advanced as qualified

- 6,358 candidates screened out

- 4,891 candidate phone calls triggered

- 2,005 interviews scheduled

- 746 interviews completed without a recruiter present

Across other Rebecca AI deployments, the platform has reduced time to hire by up to 80% and costs to hire by up to 60%.

Candidates who have engaged with Rebecca AI, rate their experience consistently at 4.6 out of 5 stars and frequently comment on her being very natural and non-intrusive compared to many of the previous human-led screens.

Rebecca AI also addresses one of today's biggest recruiting challenges: the application "black hole." With Rebecca AI, candidates will get timely updates on their application along with a structured screening process and clear communication regarding their status. It leads to fewer drop-offs for employers and a more organized candidate's pipeline. Candidates can track their progress at every stage of the hiring pipeline, that creates greater visibility into their application status while creating a more transparent experience and strengthens the employer brand.

Built to Be Trusted

Rebecca AI is SOC 2, GDPR, CCPA, and ISO 27001 certified. Peterson Technology Partners also complies with the applicable requirements of India's Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act, ensuring that candidate personal data is collected, processed, stored, and managed in accordance with India's evolving privacy and data protection framework. Every candidate is evaluated against the same structured rubric, in the same order, without fatigue-driven variation between a Monday morning and a Friday afternoon. Candidates are informed at the start of every call that the interviewer is AI, and consent is logged throughout.

About Peterson Technology Partners

Peterson Technology Partners LLC (PTP) was founded in 1997 by CEO Nick Shah, who named the company after Chicago's historic Peterson Avenue. Since then, PTP has grown to one of the leading Information Technology consulting and staffing firms in the world, with close to 30 years of experience recruiting Technology Professionals for Fortune 100 companies and many rapidly growing companies. PTP provides services to clients throughout North America, South America, Europe, and Asia and employs over 350 employees globally. Services include expertise in the areas of Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Computing, Data Science, Cybersecurity, and DevOps. Additionally, PTP holds both ISO 27001 and SOC 2 certifications.

For more information on PTP's automated AI recruitment suite, schedule a demo with Rebecca AI: https://www.petegabi.com/schedule-a-demo/

Email: hello@petegabi.com

Phone: +91 9310615024

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