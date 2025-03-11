DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Business / 'US tariff threats hit Indian exports in February'

'US tariff threats hit Indian exports in February'

Government to offer incentives to exporters in response to tariff threats
article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:41 AM Mar 11, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Indian exports in February were impacted by US tariff threats, a government source said. India is considering offering incentives to exporters amid global uncertainty, with a decision expected within a month, according to Reuters.

After a meeting between Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month, the two countries agreed to resolve traffic rows and work on the first segment of a deal by the fall of 2025, aiming for bilateral trade worth $500 billion by 2030.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said that the impact of the US tariffs will be felt on India.

Advertisement

For context, On February 18, US President Donald Trump outlined a new trade policy focused on fairness and reciprocity and said that the US would implement reciprocal tariffs, charging other countries the same tariffs they impose on American goods.

Trump emphasised that this approach would address unfair trade practices, including non-monetary barriers, subsidies, and VAT systems to encourage foreign countries to either reduce or eliminate tariffs against the US or set up their manufacturing base in the US which will add to its growth in the long term.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper