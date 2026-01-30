DT
PT
Tribune Holiday Sale Winner Announced
Home / Business / US textile and apparel imports from India plunge over 31% in November 2025: Data

US textile and apparel imports from India plunge over 31% in November 2025: Data

ANI
Updated At : 08:55 PM Jan 30, 2026 IST
New Delhi [India], January 30 (ANI): The United States (US) recorded divergent trends in textile and apparel (T-and-A) imports from its key Asian suppliers in November 2025, reflecting shifting sourcing patterns amid global trade adjustments, according to OTXEA data and Citi Analysis.

Imports from India witnessed a sharper contraction, falling 31.4% year-on-year in November 2025 compared with November 2024, marking one of the steepest monthly declines among major suppliers, it said.

This significant decline is indicative of the challenges faced by India's textile and apparel exporters in the US market.

On the other hand, the US T-and-A imports from Vietnam rose by 12.2% year-on-year in November 2025, underscoring Vietnam's growing importance as a sourcing hub.

In contrast, imports from Bangladesh declined by 14.5% over the same period, signaling pressure on shipments from the South Asian exporter, the data said.

On a broader monthly basis, Vietnam consistently posted strong growth throughout 2025, with double-digit increases in several months, including April, May, and June.

China, however, continued to see a sustained slowdown, with imports declining sharply across most months of 2025, including a 48.5% drop in November.

Cumulatively, during the January-November 2025 period, U.S. imports from Vietnam increased by 12.4%, while imports from China fell by 31.0%. India recorded a modest 2.3% growth over the same period, whereas Bangladesh saw an overall rise of 12.1%, despite the November setback, the data showed. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

