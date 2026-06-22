US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer to visit India this week to advance bilateral trade negotiations

New Delhi [India], June 22 (ANI): United States Trade Representative (USTR) Jamieson Greer will travel to New Delhi this week to meet with India's Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, alongside other senior officials.

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The high-level discussions will focus on the United States-India Joint Statement and an Interim Agreement, which form part of broader bilateral trade negotiations. According to a USTR press release, these negotiations were originally launched by President Donald J. Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 13, 2025.

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The upcoming visit follows a meeting between Prime Minister Modi and President Trump on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Evian, France, where both leaders pushed for an expedited timeline.

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Following his meetings in India, Ambassador Greer will travel to Tashkent, Uzbekistan, to meet with President Mirziyoyev, Head of the Presidential Administration Saida Mirziyoyeva, and Deputy Prime Minister Jamshid Khodjaev.

The USTR release noted that Ambassador Greer will conduct each of these international meetings with his counterparts to discuss achieving fair, balanced, and reciprocal trade with the United States.

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Earlier, last week, Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri stated that the interim bilateral trade pact reached its final stages. Speaking at a briefing after the G7 summit, the Foreign Secretary highlighted that both nations made significant progress and emphasized the importance of Ambassador Greer's impending visit to New Delhi to drive the trade deliberations forward.

"With the United States, we have made significant progress already on the conclusion of an interim free trade bilateral trade agreement," Misri said. "We are in the final stages of concluding that agreement."

"Next week in fact the United States trade representative Mr Jamieson Greer will be visiting India to take forward these discussions," Misri stated in the previous week. "In the bilateral meeting between Prime Minister and President Donald Trump yesterday in Evian, this was a major subject of discussion. Both leaders once again gave instructions for this agreement to be concluded at the earliest possible." (ANI)

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