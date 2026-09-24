US Treasury yields surge to multi-year highs on oil spike, strong PMIs; Wall Street tumbles

New Delhi [India], September 24 (ANI): US Treasury yields surged sharply on Wednesday, with the benchmark 10-year yield climbing above 5 per cent to its highest level since July 2007, as a spike in oil prices, stronger-than-expected business activity and a weak Treasury auction intensified inflation concerns and raised expectations of further interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve.

The sell-off in bonds pushed the 5-year Treasury yield up 15 basis points to 4.99 per cent, while the 10-year yield jumped 14 basis points to 5.11 per cent. The 30-year Treasury yield rose 10 basis points to 5.40 per cent.

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The sharp rise in yields has significant implications for financial markets and the broader US economy. Higher Treasury yields raise borrowing costs across the economy, including for mortgages and corporate debt, while also increasing the discount rate applied to future corporate earnings, putting pressure on equity valuations, particularly rate-sensitive and growth stocks.

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The surge also makes government bonds relatively more attractive compared with equities, potentially prompting investors to shift capital away from riskier assets.

Three factors drove Wednesday's sharp move in the bond market -- surging oil prices, strong US purchasing managers' index (PMI) readings and a weak Treasury auction.

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Oil prices climbed sharply, adding to concerns that higher energy and transportation costs could keep inflation elevated. Brent crude futures for November delivery advanced about 3.9 per cent to USD 103.08 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 1.8 per cent to USD 92.16 a barrel.

At the same time, readings from S&P Global's manufacturing and services PMIs pointed to continued strength in US business activity. Strong economic activity, coupled with supply-chain bottlenecks and higher fuel and transportation costs, raised concerns that inflationary pressures could remain persistent.

A weak Treasury auction added further upward pressure on yields as investors demanded higher returns to absorb government debt.

The rise in yields weighed heavily on Wall Street. The S&P 500 fell 0.75 per cent to 7,706.03, while the Nasdaq Composite declined 1.13 per cent to 26,936.04, snapping a four-day winning streak. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 352.10 points, or 0.68 per cent, to settle at 51,511.59.

Utilities and consumer discretionary stocks were among the biggest drags on the broader market, with both sectors declining more than 1 per cent.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield touched 5.135 per cent during the session, its highest level since July 2007 and its biggest one-day move since April 7, 2025. The 2-year Treasury yield climbed to 4.947 per cent, its highest level since May 2024.

The combination of resilient economic activity and renewed inflation pressures also strengthened expectations that the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates again.

Federal Reserve Governor Michael Barr on Wednesday indicated that further policy adjustments were likely to be required to bring inflation under control, pointing to strong economic growth and a solid labour market alongside inflation that remains above the central bank's 2 per cent target. (ANI)

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