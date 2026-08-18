US unveils National Security Science and Technology Strategy; prioritises AI, space, undersea and advanced technologies

Washington [US], August 18 (ANI): The White House has unveiled a new National Security Science and Technology Strategy (NSSTS) aimed at strengthening US technological leadership, military capabilities and homeland resilience, with a sharp focus on artificial intelligence, autonomy, space, undersea systems, advanced manufacturing, semiconductors, nuclear energy and other critical and emerging technologies.

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The strategy, issued by the Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP), seeks to align federally funded research and development with the objectives of the 2025 National Security Strategy and strengthen the country's ability to compete technologically with potential adversaries.

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The document said the US national security science and technology ecosystem must be organised around four broad priorities -- focusing techno-strategic competition, building technological resilience, accelerating innovation and protecting national security science and technology from foreign exploitation.

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"America's national security S&T posture must be focused, resilient, agile, and secure," the strategy said, outlining the principles that will guide the US approach to science and technology competition.

Under the strategy, Washington will prioritise technological advantages in areas considered critical to battlefield dominance and power projection, including the undersea and space domains as well as AI and autonomy.

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It also identifies advanced manufacturing and materials, communications and networking, directed energy, future computing, hypersonics and advanced missile technologies, cybersecurity, nuclear energy, positioning, navigation and timing, semiconductors and microelectronics, sensing and signature management, and space technologies as key enabling areas.

The strategy places particular emphasis on reducing vulnerabilities in critical technology supply chains and preventing foreign adversaries from exploiting US intellectual property, sensitive data and emerging technologies.

"The United States will build technological resilience to reduce risk across critical mission and technology areas," the document said, adding that technological resilience would support both battlefield advantage and the ability to counter strategic threats to the homeland.

The strategy calls for faster innovation by reducing unnecessary administrative and regulatory hurdles, expanding public-private partnerships and reforming defence acquisition processes to shorten development and procurement cycles.

"Removing unnecessary administrative and regulatory burdens, while protecting safety and security, is essential to innovation and adaptation," it said.

The White House strategy further seeks to strengthen research security, modernise foreign investment screening and streamline export controls and data-transfer restrictions to protect sensitive technologies while maintaining an open investment and innovation environment.

It calls for greater collaboration between government, industry and academia, including expanded access to federal research infrastructure for US companies and stronger pathways for researchers to commercialise intellectual property.

The document also underscores the importance of allies and partners in strengthening US technological capabilities, including cooperation in AI, nuclear energy, quantum technologies, advanced communications, positioning and navigation technologies, space and critical minerals.

The strategy states that targeted federal R&D funding, stronger partnerships with the private and academic sectors, and greater use of allied technological capabilities will be central to its implementation.

It also calls for strengthening the US science and technology workforce through expanded STEM education, skilled-trades programmes, apprenticeships, scholarships and fellowships in critical technology fields.

The strategy notes that maintaining US technological leadership is essential to national security, economic competitiveness and deterrence, while calling for sustained coordination between federal agencies and Congress to support its implementation. (ANI)

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