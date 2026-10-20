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Home / Business / US, Uzbekistan sign 54 agreements worth USD 12 billion during Rubio's visit: Ambassador Sergio Gor

US, Uzbekistan sign 54 agreements worth USD 12 billion during Rubio's visit: Ambassador Sergio Gor

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ANI
Updated At : 03:39 PM Oct 20, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], October 20 (ANI): The United States and Uzbekistan have signed 54 agreements worth approximately USD 12 billion during US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's visit to the Central Asian nation, US Ambassador to India and Special Envoy to South and Central Asia Sergio Gor said.

The agreements mark a significant step towards expanding trade and investment cooperation between the two countries, as Washington seeks to strengthen its commercial engagement with Central Asia.

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In a post on X, Gor said, "During the course of Secretary Rubio’s historic visit, the United States and Uzbekistan signed 54 agreements totaling around $12 billion in investment."

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He described the agreements as a major development in bilateral economic relations.

"The bilateral commitment to strengthening commercial ties is a huge win for both America and Uzbekistan," Gor stated.

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The announcements came during the US-Uzbekistan Business and Investment Council's meeting in Samarkand, held alongside Rubio's visit on Monday.

Gor also highlighted the participation of American businesses in efforts to strengthen economic ties with Uzbekistan and the wider Central Asian region.

"The U.S.–Uzbekistan Business & Investment Council hosted more than 200 U.S. business leaders for a special dinner last night where we highlighted how we’re unlocking unprecedented opportunities for American and Central Asian enterprise!" he said.

According to an official statement issued by the Uzbekistan President's office on Monday, bilateral trade between the United States and Uzbekistan has increased by 35 per cent since the beginning of the year.

The statement said economic cooperation between the two countries is expanding across civil aviation, automobile manufacturing, mining, energy, agriculture, digitalisation and the financial sector.

During discussions between Rubio and Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, both sides also identified critical minerals, energy, transport, artificial intelligence and digital technologies as priority areas for further cooperation.

The USD 12 billion agreements underline the growing role of the Business and Investment Council in facilitating commercial partnerships. However, the actual economic impact will depend on the implementation of the agreements and the pace at which proposed investments materialise.

Rubio's Uzbekistan visit was part of his October 17–22 tour covering Uzbekistan and India, aimed at strengthening US engagement with South and Central Asia. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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