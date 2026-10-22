US wage growth trails inflation as weekly earnings rise 1.5% in Q3

New Delhi [India], October 22 (ANI): Median weekly earnings of full-time workers in the United States rose 1.5 per cent year-on-year to USD 1,232 in the third quarter of 2026, falling short of the 3.5 per cent increase in consumer prices over the same period, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

The data indicate that earnings growth did not keep pace with inflation during the quarter, while seasonally adjusted median weekly earnings also declined from the previous three months.

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The BLS report said the median weekly earnings of the country's 122.2 million full-time wage and salary workers stood at USD 1,232 during July-September. The median is the midpoint of the earnings distribution, with half of workers earning more and half earning less.

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On a seasonally adjusted basis, median weekly earnings fell to USD 1,239 in the third quarter from USD 1,258 in the second quarter, the report said.

The data also highlighted the earnings gap between men and women. Women working full time earned a median USD 1,127 per week, equivalent to 83.4 per cent of the USD 1,352 earned by men.

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The gap varied across racial and ethnic groups. Black women earned 95.6 per cent as much as Black men, while the ratio stood at 81.6 per cent for White women, 81.8 per cent for Asian women and 89.4 per cent for Hispanic women, the report said.

Median weekly earnings were highest among Asian workers at USD 1,633, followed by White workers at USD 1,261, Black workers at USD 1,012 and Hispanic workers at USD 981.

Education and occupation were also associated with differences in earnings. Full-time workers aged 25 and above with at least a bachelor's degree earned a median USD 1,752 per week, compared with USD 993 for high school graduates without college education and USD 819 for those without a high school diploma.

Workers in management, professional and related occupations had the highest median weekly earnings, at USD 1,910 for men and USD 1,493 for women. Those in service occupations earned the least, at USD 876 and USD 760, respectively.

The BLS said its next usual weekly earnings report, covering the fourth quarter of 2026, will incorporate annual revisions to seasonally adjusted data. (ANI)

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