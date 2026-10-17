DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / US waives Russian-oil tariffs, but uncertainty prevails as Washington retains leverage: GTRI

US waives Russian-oil tariffs, but uncertainty prevails as Washington retains leverage: GTRI

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 01:26 PM Oct 17, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi, [India] October 17 (ANI): The United States' decision to waive additional tariffs linked to India's purchases of Russian oil provides temporary relief to New Delhi but offers no lasting certainty, as Washington retains the authority to reinstate the duties, according to a report by the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI).

US President Donald Trump waived the punitive tariffs on October 16 under the newly enacted Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026 (SRIA), easing the threat of additional duties of up to 100 per cent on goods from major buyers of Russian oil.

Advertisement

However, the report noted that the underlying legislation remains in force, allowing Washington to withdraw the waiver at any time and use the threat of tariffs as leverage in future bilateral trade negotiations.

Advertisement

"The waiver has no fixed expiry date, but it can be withdrawn," GTRI said in its report, highlighting the uncertainty surrounding India's trade and energy security outlook.

The US Trade Representative will continue monitoring Russian energy purchases, enabling the administration to review the waiver and potentially revive the additional duties, the report added.

Advertisement

GTRI identified several factors that may have influenced Washington's decision to suspend the penalties, including its own energy requirements, the tariff arrangement with China and the potential impact on ongoing trade negotiations with India.

Under an October 9 agreement with Russia, the US decided to purchase Russian diesel to address domestic shortages and high fuel prices. Penalising other countries for buying Russian energy while making similar purchases itself could expose Washington to accusations of double standards, the report observed.

The report also highlighted Washington's agreement not to increase tariffs on China until January 10, following a deal reached during Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to the US last month. Targeting India with additional duties while China remains protected could complicate ongoing bilateral trade negotiations, it added.

For India, the waiver provides breathing room but does not eliminate the risk of renewed trade pressure.

According to GTRI, Russia's share of India's oil imports declined from 51 per cent in July to 44 per cent in August as New Delhi increased purchases from the US and the United Arab Emirates.

Despite this shift, the continued validity of SRIA leaves Washington free to revive the tariff threat and potentially seek further concessions from India in bilateral trade talks.

GTRI cautioned that India should prioritise energy security, purchase oil on commercial terms and prepare for the possibility of renewed US pressure.

The report notes that India should treat the decision as temporary relief rather than a durable resolution of the underlying trade dispute. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts