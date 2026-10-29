US Wealthtech Firm AssetMark Opens Global Capability Centre in Hyderabad

Fully built-out centre designed to house approximately 500 professionals, with hiring underway from senior global leaders to campus graduates

Naomi McKean, Senior Vice President & General Counsel; Alex Pape, Executive Vice President & Chief Technology & Product Officer; and Andy Peterson, Senior Vice President, Head of Product Engineering

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HYDERABAD, India, October 29, 2026 - AssetMark, a leading US-based wealth management platform serving more than 10,000 financial advisors, today announced the opening of AssetMark Global Wealth, its Global Capability Centre (GCC) in Hyderabad. Equipped to house approximately 500 employees, the centre strengthens AssetMark’s global technology and business operations, while further expanding AssetMark’s presence in India and creating opportunities to attract and nurture local talent.

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AssetMark has operated in India through an outsourcing model for nearly a decade. The Hyderabad GCC represents the next phase of the company’s commitment to the country, bringing a dedicated team in-house. As part of this investment in Hyderabad, the company has leased and fully built out a workplace in H-10 By Phoenix Hitech City, Hyderabad. The space is designed to foster collaboration, innovation and professional development, while reflecting AssetMark’s values and culture.

Led locally by Joshi Alaparthi, Vice President, Head of India GCC, the Hyderabad team will work closely with US-based colleagues to drive technology and engineering initiatives across AssetMark’s wealth management platform. This includes using artificial intelligence to boost advisor productivity, enhance client service and scale engineering capabilities, while keeping human judgement at the centre of decision-making.

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"Hyderabad’s strong ecosystem of technology and financial services expertise makes it an ideal location for AssetMark to expand our global capabilities and support our next phase of growth,” said Lou Maiuri, Chairman and Group CEO of AssetMark. “By connecting colleagues across regions and time zones, we can collaborate more seamlessly, accelerate innovation and further strengthen the value and support we deliver to financial advisors and their clients.”

Now in its 30th year, AssetMark equips financial advisors with planning tools, investment solutions and operational capabilities designed to help them grow their businesses and better serve their clients. The Hyderabad center will play an important role in AssetMark’s global operations while creating opportunities for talent in India.

“Our expansion into Hyderabad is an important step in strengthening the exceptional service we provide to financial advisors and their clients,” said Carrie Hansen, Chief Operating Officer of AssetMark. “By bringing our Operations and Technology teams together, we are creating an environment where people can collaborate more closely, innovate faster and continuously improve both our technology and the way we deliver our services. We are building a team that understands our mission, recognizes the impact of its work and has the ownership and opportunity to grow. That combination of talent, collaboration and shared purpose will help us deliver an even better experience for our clients.”

Hiring is now under way across levels, from global leaders managing teams across India and the United States to experienced professionals and early-career talent, with roles spanning technology, operations and product management. As part of its hiring programme, AssetMark will work with Chaitanya Bharathi Institute of Technology (CBIT) to welcome 10–15 graduates for its first group of campus recruits. The programme will expand to additional institutions and disciplines over time, creating a strong pipeline of future talent.

About AssetMark

AssetMark, Inc. operates a wealth management platform with a mission to help financial advisors and their clients. AssetMark, together with its affiliates AssetMark Trust Company, Voyant, and Adhesion Wealth Advisor Solutions, serves advisors at every stage of their journey with flexible, purpose-built solutions, powered by its innovative technology platform. The company equips advisors with planning tools, investment solutions, and operational capabilities to help deliver better investor outcomes by enhancing their productivity, profitability, and client satisfaction.

Founded in 1996, AssetMark has over 1,100 employees and serves more than 10,000 financial advisors and over 340,000 investor households. As of June 30, 2026, the firm had over $180 billion in assets across its platforms. AssetMark, Inc. is a registered investment adviser with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

For more information, please visit www.assetmark.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Jen Deitsch,

Senior PR and Executive Communications Manager, AssetMark

globalmedia@assetmark.com

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