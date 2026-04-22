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Home / Business / USDFC deployed and invested ₹90 crore in Pune-based Nutrifresh Farm Tech, boosting Maharashtra’s agri-tech push

USDFC deployed and invested ₹90 crore in Pune-based Nutrifresh Farm Tech, boosting Maharashtra’s agri-tech push

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PTI
Updated At : 11:34 AM Apr 22, 2026 IST
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First investment of Davos 2026 delivered, USA extends support to strengthening agricultural ecosystems in Maharashtra Rural Enhancers and Nutrifresh signed an MOU with the Maharashtra Government at Davos 2026 Pune, 22 April 2026: In a significant boost to Maharashtra’s emerging agri-tech sector, the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) has deployed its first tranche of ₹90 crore out of a proposed ₹400 crore investment in Pune-based Nutrifresh Farm Tech Pvt. Ltd., marking one of the first major foreign capital inflows following the state’s Davos commitments.

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The development is being seen as a validation of the vision of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to transform Maharashtra’s agricultural landscape through technology-led, climate-resilient farming models. The investment comes at a time of global geopolitical uncertainty, including tensions in West Asia, and underscores growing international confidence in Maharashtra as a stable and attractive destination for long-term investments in food security and agriculture.

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The funding follows the ₹2,500 crore Smart Agriculture Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2026, in Davos, between the Maharashtra government, Rural Enhancers Group (REL), and Nutrifresh. Industry observers note that this is among the earliest tangible outcomes of those agreements.

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Ganesh Nikam, Co-Founder, Nuttifresh Farms, said the capital infusion will accelerate development of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) infrastructure, enabling precision-driven cultivation, efficient water use, and enhanced crop productivity. The initiative also aims to strengthen export-oriented agricultural supply chains, positioning the state as a hub for high-efficiency farming.

Our partnership with Rural Enhancers Group under Mr Ambar Ayade is poised to deliver strong on-ground results, which Maharashtra will witness in the coming months, Sanket Mehta, Co-Founder, Nutrifresh Farms, said.

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One of these projects is scheduled to go live in July 2026 across clusters in Bhor and Purandar near Pune. Once operational, it is expected to contribute to improved farmer incomes while supporting sustainable agricultural practices. Experts view the DFC’s participation as a strong endorsement of structured financing models that combine global capital with local execution through public-private partnerships.

The investment adds momentum to Maharashtra’s broader strategy of leveraging technology and international partnerships to modernise agriculture and enhance its global competitiveness, he added.

"The DFC’s investment marks a significant milestone in translating our Davos commitments into on-ground impact. Through partnerships like these, we are accelerating the shift towards precision agriculture, improving farmer incomes and strengthening Maharashtra’s role in global food systems.” - Devendra Fadanvis, Chief Minister of Maharashtra Key highlights: - ₹90 crore deployed by US DFC into Nutrifresh - Among the first FDI inflows post-Davos MoU - Focus on controlled environment agriculture (CEA) - Boost to export-oriented agri infrastructure - Project rollout expected by July 2026 (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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