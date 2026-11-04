PRNewswire

Hong Kong, November 4: Units of PrimePlus SPC – USDGO Plus SP held via OSL are included in the initial batch of products covered by Instant Redemption, a feature OSL Group announced on 2 November 2026 for tokenised real-world asset (RWA) products on its licensed platform.

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Eligible professional investors redeeming designated products through OSL may receive their redemption proceeds on the same day, subject to OSL's eligibility criteria, product coverage and applicable terms and conditions. Designated products may also be subscribed for and redeemed in USDGO.

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USDGO Plus SP is a segregated portfolio of PrimePlus SPC, a Cayman Islands segregated portfolio company registered with CIMA as a mutual fund. Under the co-operation framework of 2WA and OSL, fund units stay in custody via OSL, 2WA does not custody client fund units, and Instant Redemption is an OSL platform feature*.

OSL continues to provide custody and distribution for USDGO Plus SP. Instant Redemption does not change the fund's redemption terms, registration status, offering documents, risk disclosures or investor eligibility requirements.

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*Instant Redemption is only available to investors on the OSL platform who qualify as professional investors.

About 2WA

2WA is a real-world asset (RWA) and digital asset technology development company focused on expanding the utility of regulated assets. 2WA applies blockchain technology, including tokenization, to broaden how regulated assets such as fund units and listed equities are held, used and mobilized. Throughout, the underlying assets remain with licensed custodians. 2WA's objective is to create new use cases for these assets and, in doing so, enhance their overall value for investors and institutions.

USDGO sits at the core of 2WA's business. As an active contributor to the USDGO ecosystem, 2WA uses USDGO as the primary settlement and liquidity asset across its RWA products, and works alongside partners to broaden its adoption, deepen its liquidity and support the long-term growth of its ecosystem. For more information, visit https://2wa.io

About OSL

OSL Group (HKEX: 863) is a global stablecoin infrastructure company that strives to provide compliant and efficient digital financial infrastructure services globally, empowering enterprises, financial institutions and individuals to seamlessly exchange, pay, trade, and settle between fiat and digital currencies. Grounded in the core values of Open, Secure, and Liquid, it is committed to building a more efficient ecosystem that connects global markets and enables instant, seamless and compliant value movement worldwide. For media inquiries, please contact: media@osl.com

Media contacts

2WA: media@2wa.io

OSL: media@osl.com

Disclaimer

This press release is for information purposes only. It does not constitute an offer, solicitation, recommendation or inducement to buy, sell or otherwise deal in any digital asset, security or other financial product, and it is not financial, investment, legal, tax, accounting or other professional advice and should not be relied on as such. Views expressed do not necessarily reflect the official positions of OSL Group or its affiliates. Descriptions of products and services are for general reference only, and participation is subject to applicable terms, conditions and regulatory requirements. This press release may contain forward-looking or indicative information; actual outcomes may differ materially, and none of OSL Group, 2WA, PrimePlus SPC or their respective affiliates undertakes any obligation to update it.

USDGO Plus SP has not been authorised by the Securities and Futures Commission under section 104 of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571) (SFO), and its offering documents have not been reviewed by any regulatory authority in Hong Kong. Interests in USDGO Plus SP may be offered in Hong Kong only to professional investors, and only on the basis of the fund's offering documents. Investing in digital asset funds involves significant risks, including the possible loss of the entire amount invested. Market-neutral strategies do not eliminate risk, and funding rates may turn negative. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

Instant Redemption is a feature of OSL's platform. Its availability is subject to OSL's eligibility criteria, limits and platform terms, and may be changed, suspended or withdrawn at any time. It does not amend the redemption terms of USDGO Plus SP and is not a guarantee of liquidity or of the return of any amount invested.

This press release is intended only for "professional investors" as defined in the SFO and its subsidiary legislation, must not be distributed or used in any jurisdiction where doing so would breach applicable laws, and does not constitute active marketing to the public in Hong Kong. Readers are responsible for complying with the laws of their own jurisdiction. The stablecoins referred to in this press release may be "specified stablecoins" under the Stablecoin Ordinance (Cap. 656); their issuers and OSL Digital Securities Limited (OSLDS) are not licensed under that Ordinance to conduct regulated stablecoin activities in Hong Kong. OSLDS is a permitted offeror under that Ordinance and offers such products in Hong Kong only to clients it has verified and accepted as professional investors.

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