New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI): India's used-car ecosystem is emerging as the dominant gateway to vehicle ownership, with first-time buyers, rising financing and SUV demand reshaping mobility preferences, a new report revealed. The Mobility Intelligence Report 2026, unveiled by Autocar India and Spinny, analysed over 11,000 transactions across nine cities to map the forces driving the sector.

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According to the report, 80-82 per cent of used-car buyers are first-time car owners, "underscoring the category's role as the primary gateway to vehicle ownership for millions of Indians." The study estimates India's used-car market is 1.39 times the size of the new-car market and is growing at 11-13 per cent annually, while the organised used-car segment is expanding at more than 20 per cent annually.

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Autocar India and Spinny said financing has become a key enabler of this growth. "Used-car financing penetration has doubled from approximately 16 per cent to 32 per cent over the past five years," the report noted, adding that nearly 60 per cent of transactions on organised platforms are now financed. Easier access to credit is helping buyers purchase higher-value vehicles and accelerating ownership decisions, according to the companies.

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The report highlighted a shift from affordability-led to aspiration-led demand. "Instead of purchasing entry-level new vehicles, many consumers are opting for larger, better-equipped used vehicles within the same budget," Autocar India and Spinny said. SUVs continue to lead demand across urban markets, while automatic vehicles now account for 37 per cent of transactions, reflecting growing preference for convenience and urban drivability.

On ownership economics, the study found that a one-year-old vehicle depreciates by an average of 21 per cent, three-year-old vehicles by 33 per cent, and five-year-old vehicles by 41 per cent while retaining nearly 60 per cent of their original value. "This reflects how used vehicles are increasingly enabling consumers to access more premium segments without bearing the steepest years of depreciation," the report stated.

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Brands such as Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Kia and Mahindra showed strong value retention, with models like the Maruti Baleno, Hyundai Venue, Kia Seltos and Mahindra XUV700 among the best performers, according to Autocar India and Spinny.

The report also flagged EV resale as a major emerging challenge. "Unlike internal-combustion vehicles, electric vehicles currently lack predictable resale benchmarks due to rapid technological evolution, concerns around battery health and changing consumer expectations," the companies said.

Commenting on the findings, Hormazd Sorabjee, Editor, Autocar India, said, "The used-car market today offers one of the clearest windows into how mobility preferences are evolving in India... As the market continues to mature, such data becomes increasingly important for consumers, manufacturers, financiers and the broader automotive ecosystem."

Niraj Singh, Founder and CEO, Spinny, added: "India's used-car market is undergoing a structural transformation. What was once viewed primarily as a value-driven purchase is increasingly becoming a pathway to first-time ownership, aspirational upgrades and smarter financial decision-making." (ANI)

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