USIBC inducts 4 top executives to its India Advisory Council

PTI

Washington, March 9

The US India Business Council (USIBC) has added four top executives to its India Advisory Council, a premier strategic body comprising a highly influential network of senior India-based executives and thought-leaders committed to growing trade and investment between America and India.

The executives are heads of India operations of 3M, Dell, J&J, and Microsoft.

Ramesh Ramadurai, the managing director of 3M India; Alok Ohrie from Dell India, Sarthak Ranade from J&J and Anant Maheshwari from Microsoft India, according to a statement from USIBC.

“We are very pleased to welcome Ramesh, Alok, Sarthak, and Anant to our India Advisory Council. As the newest members of this group, we expect Ramesh, Alok, Sarthak, and Anant will enable USIBC to raise to new heights its policy leadership in the life sciences, digital technology, and manufacturing sectors,” said Atul Keshap, president of USIBC.

Arundhati Bhattacharya, Chief Executive Officer and Chairperson, Salesforce India who has assumed the role of IAC Chair said, the council plays a strategic role in the way business and government engage.

“We are delighted to welcome these industry stalwarts to the India Advisory Council and look forward to an engaging and insightful future of nurturing business relationships,” Bhattacharya said.

Formed in 2017, The India Advisory Council serves as a premier strategic body for representatives of Indian companies and Indian affiliates of American companies—including CEOs, presidents, managing directors, and chairpersons—to collaborate on a forward-looking advocacy agenda in India.

Its members help lead USIBC engagements, meet with senior Indian and US government officials to offer advice, and influence USIBC policy and programme direction to ensure the organisation remains the cutting-edge platform for advancing the US-India relationship.

Representing all major sectors, the IAC bolsters USIBC’s mission to promote bilateral trade and investment between the US and India and spearheads coordinated advocacy for cross-cutting initiatives including global health, supply chain resiliency, and the energy transition, the statement said.

The US-India Business Council aims to create an inclusive bilateral trade environment between India and the United States by serving as the voice of industry, linking governments to businesses, and supporting long-term commercial partnerships that will nurture the spirit of entrepreneurship, create jobs, and successfully contribute to the global economy.