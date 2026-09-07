UST and Italdesign Unite Design, Engineering, and AI to Shape the Future of Mobility

UST acquires a majority stake in Italdesign to unite Italdesign's iconic design and engineering legacy with UST's AI, engineering, and transformation capabilities.

ALISO VIEJO, Calif. and MONCALIERI, Italy, Sept. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UST, a leading AI and technology transformation solutions company, has completed the acquisition of the majority stake in Italdesign from the Audi Group. As the automotive industry rapidly shifts toward software-defined, AI-enabled and increasingly connected vehicles, the partnership brings together Italdesign's world-renowned design and engineering expertise with US-based UST's strengths in automotive engineering, AI, software-defined vehicles, and digital ecosystem design. Together, the companies will help manufacturers address the growing complexity of next-generation mobility by accelerating innovation from concept through production.

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The partnership reflects a shared belief that the future of mobility will be shaped by the convergence of design, engineering, software and artificial intelligence while keeping human creativity at the center of innovation.

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For nearly six decades, Italdesign has helped shape some of the world's most recognizable vehicles through its unique combination of design creativity and engineering excellence. Combined with UST's expertise in AI, digital engineering and software-defined vehicles, the partnership creates new opportunities to design, engineer, and deliver intelligent, connected products that will define the next generation of mobility.

"We didn't invest in Italdesign simply because of its capabilities. We invested because of its people, its heritage, and its extraordinary reputation for turning bold ideas into world-class products. By uniting Italdesign's renowned design and engineering capabilities with UST's expertise in digital engineering, AI, and technology transformation, we're building a platform to help shape the future of mobility," said Vijay Padmanabhan, Chief Financial Officer, UST.

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"Our customers increasingly need partners who can connect design, engineering, software, and AI. Together with Italdesign, we'll help our customers move from concept to production faster while preserving the creativity and engineering excellence that define great products," said Gilroy Mathew, Chief Operating Officer, UST.

"We bring nearly 60 years of experience and a unique credibility in the global automotive industry to this partnership. We will continue to operate as Italdesign, with our values and distinctive competencies, based on a holistic and multidisciplinary approach and an increasing focus on sustainability, while benefiting from UST's global scale, digital engineering expertise, AI capabilities, and global client relationships," said Antonio Casu, Chief Executive Officer, Italdesign.

About UST Since 1999, UST has worked side by side with the world's best companies to make a powerful impact through transformation. Headquartered in the United States, UST is powered by technology, driven by AI, inspired by people, and led by our purpose, we partner with our clients from design to operation. Our AI-driven digital solutions, proprietary platforms, engineering, R&D, products, and innovation ecosystem turn core challenges into impactful, disruptive business outcomes. With deep industry knowledge and a future-ready mindset, we infuse expertise, innovation, and agility into our clients' organizations—delivering measurable value and positive lasting change for them, their customers, and communities around the world. Together, with 30,000+ employees in 30+ countries, we build for boundless impact—touching billions of lives in the process. Visit us at www.UST.com.

About ITALDESIGN Italdesign is a global leader in car design, vehicle engineering and product development, with nearly 60 years of innovation. Headquartered in Moncalieri (Turin) with a team of 1,300+ professionals across 10 international locations, the company offers end-to-end, vertically integrated solutions ranging from concept design to limited and ultra-limited series production, including advanced expertise in electronics, digitalization and new forms of mobility. Alongside its established history in automotive, Italdesign has delivered 1,000+ industrial design and transportation projects and is extending its capabilities into high-innovation sectors including aerospace and robotics.

Visit us at www.italdesign.it Media Contacts, UST: Media.relations@ust.com Stephanie Rosenfeld +1 (949) 627-1941 Merrick Laravea +1 (949) 416-6212 Neha Misri +44-7341787926 Media Contacts, Italdesign.: pr@italdesign.it Franco Bay franco.bay@italdesign.it +39 333 7897749 Lorenza Cappello lorenza.cappello@italdesign.it (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PRNewswire and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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