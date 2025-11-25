UST Appointed Exclusive Digital Technology Partner by Aviva Investors

India & London, United Kingdom – Business Wire India

UST, a leading AI and technology transformation solutions company, has been selected by Aviva Investors, the global asset management business of Aviva plc, as its exclusive digital and technology partner for five years, expanding their long-standing collaboration into a comprehensive managed services model.

Under the partnership, UST will manage and deliver technology services and solutions across Aviva Investors’ technology landscape. Building on over sixteen years of partnership, the managed services model design will help to drive Aviva Investors’ required technological scale and harness innovation potential, including in AI.

As part of the model, newly established Centers of Excellence (CoEs) will play a pivotal role in driving innovation and operational transformation across the organisation. The Generative AI CoE will act as a hub for AI-led innovation, developing reusable GenAI frameworks and enabling seamless integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning insights into day-to-day operations. The Data Science COE will strengthen Aviva Investors’ analytics and data visualisation capabilities by designing, developing, standardising, and delivering solutions that align with the company’s modernisation roadmap.

“This ongoing collaboration underscores UST’s commitment to delivering scalable, strategic solutions that drive long-term value aligned to the core mission of Transforming Lives. At UST, we are proud of our strong partnership with Aviva Investors, which is built on trust, shared values, and aligned business outcomes. This is a great testament to the ‘One Team’ mindset with which we have been able to scale the partnership story,” said Praveen Prabhakaran, Chief Operating Officer, UST.

“As Aviva Investors continues its upwards growth trajectory, we are pleased to work alongside UST, a partner well-placed to help accelerate our technology ambitions. Through access to its advanced technologies, we believe we can further enhance efficiency, foster innovation, all of which aligns with delivering measurable business value and benefits for our clients,” said Paul Cane, Chief Information Officer, Aviva Investors.

About UST

Since 1999, UST has worked side by side with the world's best companies to make a powerful impact through transformation. Powered by technology, driven by AI, inspired by people, and led by our purpose, we partner with our clients from design to operation. Our AI-driven digital solutions, proprietary platforms, engineering, R&D, products, and innovation ecosystem turn core challenges into impactful, disruptive solutions. With deep industry knowledge and a future-ready mindset, we infuse expertise, innovation, and agility into our clients' organizations—delivering measurable value and positive lasting change for them, their customers, and communities around the world. Together, with 30,000+ employees in 30+ countries, we build for boundless impact—touching billions of lives in the process. Visit us at www.UST.com.

About Aviva Investors

Aviva Investors is the global asset management business of Aviva plc. The business delivers investment management solutions, services, and client-driven performance to clients worldwide. Aviva Investors operates in 9 countries in Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and the United Kingdom with £238 billion in assets under management as at 31 December 2024.

