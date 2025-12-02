UST Deploys Microsoft 365 Copilot and GitHub Copilot to Accelerate AI-driven Transformation

Deployment of 8,000 Microsoft 365 Copilot and GitHub Copilot Licenses marks a key milestone in UST's Take Flight with AI Initiative, advancing its vision for AI- powered enterprise transformation

BENGALURU, India, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- UST, a leading AI and technology transformation solutions company, today announced the integration of Microsoft 365 Copilot and GitHub Copilot across its operations as part of its continued use of Microsoft technologies. This step demonstrates UST's commitment to leveraging generative AI to enhance operational efficiency and innovation across its global workforce while delivering greater value, agility, and transformative outcomes for its customers.

UST's investment in employee empowerment aligns with the company's Take Flight with AI initiative, which aims to embed AI capabilities into everyday workflows across the company. By integrating Microsoft 365 Copilot, UST employees will be equipped to automate routine tasks, rapidly generate insights, and collaborate more effectively - enabling UST to deliver faster, higher-quality solutions and greater value to its customers.

The use of Microsoft 365 Copilot and GitHub Copilot provides measurable productivity benefits for UST employees and customers. With Copilot tools implemented across teams and business units, the company brings de-risked adoption playbooks, enterprise-grade security and governance templates, and role-based enablement to accelerate time to value. Clients can expect rapid production deployments that scale, delivering tangible gains in engineering velocity, proposal and content development, and data analysis workflows. UST's close alignment with Microsoft product roadmaps and best practices reduces integration timetables and compliance overhead. At the same time, responsible AI guidelines ensure the safe and effective use of AI across the organization, helping customers operationalize AI and unlock productivity from day one.

Launched last year, UST has already trained 25,000 associates in generative AI through the Take Flight with AI initiative, aiming to transform workflows and create new opportunities for employees and clients. Designed to offer AI education programs that fit the needs of each employee, Take Flight with AI is guided by UST's Servant Leadership ethos - core values and commitments that help ensure positive global impact.

The company has a history at the forefront of AI, investing early in groundbreaking solutions through partnerships with top research labs and developing proprietary tools, including the UST SmartOps intelligent automation platform. This milestone underscores UST's continued focus on scaling AI responsibly and helping clients harness innovation and productivity through secure and sustainable AI deployment.

"UST has long been an innovation and AI leader, and we are proud to continue that tradition by integrating Microsoft 365 Copilot into our operations at every level of the business. This is more than just a technology upgrade; the move represents our commitment to remaining at the forefront of a rapidly evolving industry and is indicative of our belief that AI is a catalyst for human creativity and business transformation. This is just one of the many steps we are taking to build a future-ready workforce that can thrive in an AI-powered world," said Krishna Sudheendra, Chief Executive Officer,UST.

"UST's integration of Microsoft 365 Copilot and GitHub Copilot is enhancing how teams work, collaborate, and innovate across the organization," said Puneet Chandok, President, Microsoft India and South Asia. "Powered by the scalable and secure capabilities of Microsoft 365 Copilot and GitHub Copilot, this deployment reflects how organizations can responsibly accelerate impact and innovation at global scale."

Since 1999, UST has worked side by side with the world's best companies to make a powerful impact through transformation. Powered by technology, driven by AI, inspired by people, and led by our purpose, we partner with our clients from design to operation. Our AI-driven digital solutions, proprietary platforms, engineering, R&D, products, and innovation ecosystem turn core challenges into impactful, disruptive solutions. With deep industry knowledge and a future-ready mindset, we infuse expertise, innovation, and agility into our clients' organizations—delivering measurable value and positive lasting change for them, their customers, and communities around the world. Together, with 30,000+ employees in 30+ countries, we build for boundless impact—touching billions of lives in the process. Visit us at www.UST.com.

